Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Gets Insider Update Amid Chiefs Rumors

Former Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill wants to prove that he can still play at an elite level after his devastating leg injury last season. Moreover, Miami’s new front office decided to go in a different direction, leading to them cutting ties with Hill.

Nonetheless, Hill is dropping videos of himself working out, and while he’s yet to be at 100 percent, the veteran wideout is probably hoping teams are keeping tabs on his progress. The former Dolphins star likely wants to go to a playoff contender and make the most of his final years in the league.

Amid Hill’s attempt to generate a market for himself, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler shared the latest on what he’s hearing regarding interest in the wide receiver as the 2026 NFL season approaches.

“There isn’t much of a market right now for the reasons that Tyreek Hill essentially highlighted,” Fowler said in a July 25 video from his X account. “He’s simply not healthy, and this could be a longer road to recovery. Teams know that, but they are keeping tabs on him. I checked with somebody from Hill’s camp, and they said multiple teams have shown some interest.

“He’s also still very fond of Kansas City and the Chiefs. He had a great experience there when he played there. If they need a receiver at any point, perhaps that relationship makes sense. But right now, it’s simply about him getting his explosiveness back.”

Teams Still Value the Former Dolphins Wideout

Moreover, Fowler noted a positive outlook for Hill’s market as there are teams who could look to use the veteran this 2026 season even if he’s not at 100 percent, whether that be the Kansas City Chiefs or another team needing wideout help.

“The good thing for Tyreek Hill is that even though he’s 32 years old, even if he’s only 80 percent of the speedster he once was, that’s still really good, and he could help a team,” Fowler added.

In his four seasons with the Dolphins, Hill totaled 340 receptions for 4,733 yards and 29 touchdowns across 54 games, per StatMuse. It will be interesting to see which team decides to roll the dice on her and which team he feels gives him the best chance to return to his old self.

Patrick Paul Doesn’t Hold Back on Tua Tagovailoa

Another former Dolphin looking to have a fresh start this season is Tua Tagovailoa, who is battling for the Atlanta Falcons‘ starting job. Despite his departure from Miami, there’s no ill will from his former teammates.

On the July 9 edition of “The Set with Terron Armstead,” Dolphins’ Patrick Paul hopes that his former teammate has a bounce-back season in Atlanta.

“That’s my dog, “ Paul said when talking about Tagovailoa. “As a person, I love him. For life, that’s my dog. I know the season didn’t go how he wanted, and truthfully, you have to understand from his point of view, it just didn’t go how he wanted.

“I think going into Atlanta now, he’s got a new situation and a new environment; I know he’s going to go in there, and he’s definitely going to win that [starting QB job].”