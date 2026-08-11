Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Predicted to Join NFC Superteam

After four seasons, the Miami Dolphins moved on from All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

With Hill set to carry a $51 million cap hit in 2026 and his status for the 2026 season in doubt after suffering a season-ending dislocated knee injury during Week 4 against the Jets on Monday Night Football, releasing him was a no-brainer decision by the Dolphins.

By releasing Hill, the Dolphins gained over $30 million in cap space. Unfortunately, it also ended the tenure of a wide receiver who produced the two best individual seasons in franchise history. Now, as Hill continues to rehab, he has been viewed as an option for a team that appears poised to contend for a Super Bowl in 2026.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Linked to Los Angeles Rams

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton named the Los Angeles Rams as the best landing spot for former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who remains a free agent a month before the season.

Moton wrote:

“The team that signs Tyreek Hill must be patient. So, he’s a logical fit for a playoff contender who can allow him to fully recover from surgeries on his knee…

In all likelihood, Hill won’t be ready to play until late in the season, which wouldn’t be a problem for the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams are heavy Super Bowl favorites. They’re a perennial playoff contender and acquired two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. The club may also welcome back retired three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, who recently worked out at the team’s facility.

Los Angeles can sign Hill on a modest contract and keep him on the shelf until late in the campaign when it’s time to make a title run. With his ability to line up in the slot, he would fill a need at the No. 3 wide receiver spot as a complement to Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

If the Rams are interested, it should be appealing to Hill. He could compete in another Super Bowl before his career comes to an end.”

As Moton mentioned, the Rams have already pulled off one blockbuster trade, adding Hill to a roster filled with starts would make sense on paper.

Miami Dolphins Wide Receivers

Unfortunately for Dolphins fans who might have been hoping for Hill to continue his career in Miami, that ship appears to have sailed.

Aside from Hill’s unknown health status, unlike the Los Angeles Rams, the Miami Dolphins are not expected to be contenders in the 2026 season. At this stage of Hill’s career, he will likely want to compete for another Super Bowl.

Additionally, while Hill could still provide a much-needed boost to the wide receiver room if healthy, the team may be better served by allowing rookie receivers Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell to develop.

Regarding Caleb Douglas, who was Miami’s first wide receiver selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly wrote: “Miami’s talent evaluators loved his blend of size, speed, and athleticism, and selected Douglas ahead of more hyped receivers in the draft. It seems as if Douglas’ knack for getting open is making Sullivan and crew seem smart because the rookie has established himself as Willis’ favorite target in camp’s first two weeks. If Douglas continues improving and can stay healthy, he will likely be a rookie starter.”