Tyreek Hill Makes Major Announcement Amid Dolphins Trade Rumors

The 2025 NFL offseason has seen Tyreek Hill pop up in the news for all the wrong reasons. He recently found himself in hot water after he got into a domestic dispute with his wife, Keeta, leading to her filing for divorce. On the field, Hill seemed to request a trade after the Miami Dolphins Week 18 loss, only to publicly apologize for his comments, then begin making cryptic posts on social media further hinting at a trade.

For now, Hill remains a member of the Dolphins, but it remains to be seen if that will be the case come Week 1 of the 2025 campaign. With that in mind, Hill shared a big announcement recently that will surely catch the attention of fans as he attempts to get himself back to full health after he battled a wrist injury for the entirety of the 2024 season.

Tyreek Hill Makes Surgery Announcement

Play

In what ended up foreshadowing a chaotic year for the Dolphins, Hill got detained by Miami police for a traffic violation on his way to Hard Rock Stadium for the Dolphins season-opener. During that incident, Hill was pinned to the ground by police and briefly placed in handcuffs before he was eventually released. Hill later revealed that during this scuffle he aggravated a wrist injury he suffered during a joint practice with the Washington Commanders back in August.

Even with that, and Miami’s offense constantly being in flux due to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s own injury concerns, Hill managed to catch 81 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns. The Dolphins finished with just a disappointing 8-9 record, though, and that led to Hill surprisingly requesting a trade right after their season wrapped up in Week 18 with a loss to the New York Jets.

Hill eventually changed course on his trade request, but rumors about his future with the Dolphins have persisted thanks to his cryptic social media activity. For now, though, Hill is focusing on getting himself healthy, as he recently revealed that he underwent a second surgery on his injured wrist.

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill this morning on Snapchat. pic.twitter.com/mE8wxz7PB4 — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) May 7, 2025

Dolphins Not Worried About Tyreek Hill’s Latest Surgery

While some folks may be concerned to see Hill undergoing another surgery on his wrist, there’s no reason to worry. According to reports, Hill got screws that were placed in his wrist earlier this offseason removed, which was the plan all along. Hill will work on recovering from this surgery now, with the hope being that he will return to the football field at some point in the summer once training camp is underway.

Should Hill stay in place with the Dolphins, he’d remain the team’s top weapon on offense, with the unit looking for a bounce-back campaign after a rough season in 2024. Alongside him at wide receiver is Jaylen Waddle, while the team also features star running back De’Von Achane and 2024 breakout star Jonnu Smith at tight end. Hill’s surgery announcement will turn heads, but for now, it seems like he is still on track to be ready to go for Week 1 of the upcoming season.