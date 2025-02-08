Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Breaks Silence on Week 18 Postgame Outburst

The Miami Dolphins and agent Drew Rosenhaus have previously tried to downplay the Week 18 postgame outburst from wide receiver Tyreek Hill. But the wideout had yet to address the incident.

That is, until Feb. 7.

In an interview with Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio and Chris Simms, Hill admitted some regret over his Week 18 postgame media session.

“I’m in a good space, man. I’ve had a conversation with my mom, had a conversation with my wife. Basically, as a father, you don’t need to put yourself in a situation like that. It doesn’t matter how you feel. Man up,” Hill told Florio and Simms. “At the end of the day, you are a leader of men, you are a leader of this team. So, you got to know how to handle yourself in those moments. Take accountability, and I’m taking full accountability of what I said. I don’t deserve to say anything like that.

“I fully take it back. I’m going to take full accountability of it. I’m going to come back next year, hoping to still be there, and bust my tail for the team, for the guys, for the fans, for the whole city.”

For extra clarity, Florio asked in a follow-up question whether he wanted to return to the Dolphins in 2025. Hill responded with 100% certainty, “I want to stay with the Dolphins.”

What Tyreek Hill Said After Week 18 Loss to New York Jets

The Dolphins receiver caused quite a stir on social media with his Week 18 postgame session with the media. After the season finale, Hill conveyed a strong desire to leave Miami this offseason.

“I’m opening the door. I’m out, bro,” Hill told reporters, via The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly. “It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I got to do what’s best for my career.

“I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there.”

In retrospect, Hill’s answer was an emotional outburst based on frustration from missing the postseason. The Dolphins lost in Week 18, and even if they had won, they were eliminated from playoff contention.

But Hill’s Week 18 response created a swirl of trade rumors around the receiver. Those continued even when the Dolphins and Hill’s agent, Rosenhaus, suggested Hill was just being emotional after a disappointing season.

“Tyreek is very passionate,” Rosenhaus said to reporters. “Anyone I’ve ever represented that was great was passionate, they cared. What you see with Tyreek is very genuine. He wants to win. It’s not good enough for him not to make the playoffs. He’s very passionate.”

In addition to missing the playoffs, Hill struggled to have the statistical impact he is usually accustomed to making. Hill averaged 11.8 yards per catch, which was his lowest since 2021. He also only had 959 receiving yards, which was his fewest since he only played 12 games in 2019.

In the days after the season finale, Hill met with Dolphins general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel to clear the air. But that did little to stop trade speculation.

Hill speaking on the matter on his own accord, though, and pledging his faith to the Dolphins should put an end to the trade rumors.