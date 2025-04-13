Blockbuster Dolphins Trade Proposal Ships WR Tyreek Hill to Cowboys

The drama around Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill never seems to end.
Hill has started his own trade rumors through cryptic social media posts multiple times this offseason. While he continuously shoots down any trade speculation that follows, it’s a distraction for his team.
Even worse, Hill may soon be involved in off-the-field controversy. The Miami Herald reported on April 9 that Hill was served with divorce papers one day after police were called to his home for an alleged domestic violence dispute.
Could the Dolphins be growing tired of the controversy around Hill? Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton argued they could be.
On April 13, Moton included Hill on a list of big potential NFL trades that could still happen in 2025. Moton proposed the Dolphins send Hill to the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL Draft.
“The Dolphins signed wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in free agency, and they could further address the position in the upcoming draft. They could quietly shop Hill if they intend to take a receiver within the first two rounds,” wrote Moton.
“If the Cowboys miss out on [Tetairoa] McMillan or pass on him, they could call the Dolphins to make a blockbuster move for Hill. Dallas would make Dak Prescott a happy quarterback if he returns from injury to see CeeDee Lamb and Hill as his top two receivers.”
Moton proposed the Dolphins send Hill and a 2025 fifth-round pick (No. 155 overall) to the Cowboys for a 2025 second-round pick (No. 44 overall) and a 2026 fourth-rounder.
