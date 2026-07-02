Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Projected to Join AFC Contender

After four seasons, the Miami Dolphins released All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill as he was set to carry a $51 million cap hit in the 2026 season. While the Dolphins could have restructured Hill’s contract, the team opted against it as the veteran is coming off a devastating knee injury that forced him to miss most of the season.

Regarding the team’s decision to move on from Hill, head coach Jeff Hafley said, “Obviously, Jon-Eric (Sullivan) and I had a lot of conversations about that, and, you know, it’s truly the situation that we walked into…

The cap situation was really difficult, so we had to get in a healthier spot as far as the cap goes, so we had to make some really hard decisions with some really good players, who I have a ton of respect for, and they are still going to have a lot of success in this league. We just weren’t in the situation where we were able to keep them as we build this thing going forward. Hard decisions are made, really good players had to leave the team.”

Now, Hill is a free agent. While his skillset is undeniable, there are still question marks regarding his future following his dislocated knee. Despite this, he has been linked to an AFC contender.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Tabbed to Join Kansas City Chiefs

CBS Sports analyst Bryan DeArdo linked Tyreek Hill to the Kansas City Chiefs. DeArdo wrote:

“While they don’t necessarily need another receiver, the Chiefs could nonetheless add Hill to a receiving corps headlined by Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. Hill, after all, won a Super Bowl in Kansas City and has a rapport with Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

The Chargers and Bills also make sense for Hill, who is hoping to revive his career after a serious knee injury sidelined him for most of the 2025 season. Both teams have elite quarterbacks and wide receiver groups that could use a boost.”

DeArdo is not the first to mention a potential reunion for Hill with the team he previously won a Super Bowl with. Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano had listed the Chiefs as the ideal landing spot for Hill, as he wrote: “Kansas City could have interest in its former wide receiver because it again lacks pass catchers for Patrick Mahomes. Also, there’s uncertainty with Rashee Rice again after his latest off-the-field incident.

It doesn’t seem like the Chiefs will answer their wide receiver concerns any time soon, likely making them a suitor for Hill if he’s cleared this year.”

Other Potential Options for Hill

As DeArdo mentioned, the Chiefs are not the only team that makes sense for Hill. A reunion with former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who is now the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, could also be in play.

Unlike Manzano, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay opted to pick the Chargers as the ideal landing spot for Hill. Kay wrote: “The Los Angeles Chargers, looking to get over the Super Bowl hump as they gear up for Year 3 of the Jim Harbaugh era, should be in the market for Cheetah’s services. The new regime kicked things off with back-to-back playoff appearances, but the Bolts haven’t won a postseason contest since 2018, haven’t been to the Super Bowl since 1994 and have never lifted the Lombardi Trophy.

Hill could change L.A.’s fortunes, helping the downtrodden organization finally break through and win it all.”

With McDaniel at the helm in Miami, Hill had the two best individual seasons of his career. However, Hill’s status post-dislocated knee remains unclear.