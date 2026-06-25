Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill’s Retirement Tease Turns Heads Amid Injury Rehab

For the 2025 Miami Dolphins, the season appeared to be over as quick as it began. After a surprising 0-3 start, the team appeared to be getting back on track during Week 4’s Monday Night Football game against the New York Jets.

With the team getting the return of Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller, Miami’s offense appeared to be in rhythm for the first time all season. Then, as the Dolphins were about to take a two-possession lead over the Jets, Tyreek Hill caught a 10-yard pass for a first down, but the play proved costly for both Hill and the Dolphins.

On that play, Hill suffered a devastating dislocated knee injury that forced him to miss the remainder of the season. While the Dolphins would go on to win that game and score a touchdown on that same possession, the team would not recover from Hill’s injury, and it resulted in massive changes to the franchise.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill’s Recovery

Meanwhile, the fallout for the wide receiver continues to affect his career, as he remains without a team heading into the 2026 season.

Following the season, the Miami Dolphins released Hill, as the All-Pro wide receiver was set to carry a $51 million cap hit. With his recovery uncertain following his injury, the logical move for the Dolphins was to move on.

Months after his release became official, Hill has not signed a contract with another NFL team, nor has he visited with teams.

Despite this, Hill posted a video updating his recovery process on his social media. He posted the video with the caption, “Reborn 🐆 Love, me.”

Regarding the video, Dolphins Wire’s Mike Masala wrote: “Dolphins free agent leaves door open for retirement in rehab video”

Masala added: “Hill was asked if he would continue playing or move on to the next stage of his life. The video cut before Hill gave his answer, but as 32-year-old coming off a knee injury, he might not be the player he once was. Still, Hill’s a competitor, so it would be surprising to see him retire this offseason.”

Tyreek Hill’s Career

Before suffering his injury, Hill was on pace for his second 100-yard game in four games. In the 2024 season, Hill finished with only three games of over 100 yards as the team dealt with the injury of former quarterback Tua Tagovailoa while Hill also dealt with a wrist injury. Whether Hill would have been able to return to his 2023 form, where he set a franchise record for receiving yards with 1,799 despite missing one game with an injury, will remain unknown.

Despite a down 2024 season, the former Dolphins wide receiver still lived up to the hype in Miami after being acquired in a blockbuster trade. In his first two seasons, Hill surpassed over 1,700 receiving yards, setting the franchise record in each season. He earned first-team All-Pro honors twice with the Dolphins, and was even ranked as the No. 1 player in the NFL after the 2023 season.

Unfortunately, despite individual success, Hill was not able to translate his previous postseason success with the Chiefs over to Miami. With Hill, the Dolphins ended a playoff drought that extended to 2016, but were unable to win a playoff game in two separate appearances.

In 10 NFL seasons, Hill has been a first-team All-Pro selection five times and made the Pro Bowl eight times. Even if this is the end for Hill, he will likely make the Hall of Fame.