Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Offers 6-Word Response for Noah Lyles Troll

Tyreek Hill and Noah Lyles are at it again. On February 2, the American track and field sprinter — Lyles — had a message for the Miami Dolphins wide receiver after winning his fourth straight 60-meter final at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.

“Tyreek could never,” the message read, as Lyles put the large note over his face.

It didn’t take long for the words to reach Hill, who first reposted SportsCenter after they shared the very public bit of trolling.

A few moments later, Hill responded with: “Get a load of this guy 😂.”

Get a load of this guy 😂 https://t.co/alv1g5z6aK — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 3, 2025

Lyles and Hill have been going back and forth for months over who would win in a race. Obviously, the wideout nickname “the Cheetah” feels he can beat the highly decorated sprinter — although some have hinted that they believe Hill is just looking for attention, including Lyles.

“When you’re ready to actually put some words down and you’re actually ready to race, see me,” Lyles added during a post-race interview with NBC Sports’ Olympic coverage. “I’m right here. I ain’t going nowhere. But all I know is, your football season’s over. You ain’t got no excuse now.”

Recapping the Rivalry Between Tyreek Hill & Noah Lyles

As stated above, this isn’t the first time that Hill and Lyles have sent public messages at one another.

“Tyreek is just chasing clout,” Lyles told Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco on the “Nightcap Show” last August. “Anytime somebody fast comes up, he says he wants to race them. If he really wanted to race people, he would have showed up like DK Metcalf.”

“The man dodges smoke,” Lyles went on at the time. “I don’t got time for that.”

Later, after Sharpe asked if Lyles would actually race Hill if they set something up, the Olympian said he would.

“If he’s serious about it, if truly serious about it — I’m not talking about you just talking on the internet and you ain’t actually coming to me and talking to my agent and saying, ‘Let’s set something up.’ If you are seriously about it, you’ll see me on the track,” Lyles replied in August.

Hill responded to that video on X too, as he did on February 2, stating: “Sign the contract and lock in that 50 yard race ….”

Per NBC Sports reporter Nick Zaccardi, “Hill, 30, ran the 60m at the 2023 USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships in 6.70 seconds in his first track meet in nine years.”

Zaccardi also noted that Lyles’ “personal best” time is 6.43 seconds, although he only clocked at 6.52 seconds on February 2.

Lyles has Hill beat from 100 meters too.

According to Zaccardi, “Hill’s wind-legal personal best in the 100m from 2012 is 10.19 seconds, putting him outside the 10 fastest NFL players in history in that event,” while Lyles’ personal best is 9.79 seconds.