Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Fuels Retirement Rumors With New Cryptic Post

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught the attention of the NFL community again ahead of Week 14.

Tyreek Hill has publicly contemplated retirement multiple times since joining the Miami Dolphins in 2022.

On December 4, he appeared to do so again on X, posting: “love what you do cause it will soon end ❤️.” With the following photo from Week 13 in Green Bay.

The message has already generated over 10,000 likes and 700,000 views in less than 24 hours. Although certain fans were quick to question whether Hill was “trolling” everyone again.

As noted above, it’s not the first time the superstar playmaker has talked retirement. In April of 2023, Hill told Sports Radio 810 WHB that he wanted to cap his career at 10 seasons during an interview (via SportsCenter). At the time, he was entering his eighth campaign in the NFL.

Later, in November of 2023, Hill told the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast that he would retire if the Dolphins don’t extend his contract — explaining that he has no interest picking up and moving again. He said this after walking back his initial 10-year career stance in July of 2023 following a conversation with his father.

Fast forward to May of 2024 and Hill claimed that he wanted to play for the Dolphins “until the wheels fall off” while speaking with the “Around The Bar” podcast.

Now Hill is nearing the end of his ninth season in the league in December of 2024, and he’s having a down year with just 654 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns through his first 12 starts. Hill also claimed that he’s been battling a “torn ligament” in his wrist for the entire 2024 campaign, and Miami’s playoff hopes are bleak with a 5-7 record entering Week 14.

Is Hill rethinking his most recent update on his eventual retirement?

Tyreek Hill Cashed in on New $90 Million Deal With Dolphins in 2024

All this talking — not to mention back-to-back 1,700-plus-yard seasons — has worked out well for Hill in the past. In August of 2024, he agreed to a revised three-year contract with the Dolphins which “included additional new money and shifted money forward to 2024 and 2025,” per Over the Cap.

“The new contract is worth a base value of $90.0 million with $54.0 million fully guaranteed at signing with an additional $11 million vesting in 2026 for a $65.0 million total guaranteed package,” Over the Cap continues on his contract page. “Hill received a $7.0 million signing bonus, guaranteed salaries in 2024 and 2025, a $15.85 million option bonus in 2025, and guaranteed workout and per-game roster bonuses in 2024 and 2025.”

If Hill plays out this contract in its entirety, he’ll have spent 11 seasons in the NFL taking him through his age-32 campaign. That means he’ll have spent five years with the Dolphins — two remaining — after his initial six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tyreek Hill Does Not Participate in First Practice Ahead of Dolphins-Jets

Hill has not missed a game all season, so he’s expected to suit up for a crucial Week 14 matchup against the division rival New York Jets.

Having said that, it is worth noting that Hill did not participate in the first practice of the week on Wednesday. The injury report listed the cause of this DNP as “wrist/rest,” per Sun Sentinel beat reporter David Furones.

Hill should be good to go come Sunday, but the status of his wrist is definitely something to monitor as the season progresses. The Dolphins cannot afford to lose many more games — if any — with the final wildcard spot now 2.5 games out of reach.