Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Sends Out Strong 1-Word Post During Week 2 Loss vs. 49ers

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins fell to 0-2 as they were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers 35-13.

After going into halftime down one score, the 49ers took off in the third quarter as they scored 21 consecutive points. By the time the Dolphins scored their lone touchdown in the fourth quarter, San Francisco had already removed its starters.

Following the conclusion of the game, former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill sent a one-word message on X.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Sends Out Post After Loss to San Francisco

After the Miami Dolphins lost to the San Francisco 49ers, former All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill posted on X: “sheesh.”

Tyreek Hill was previously released by the Dolphins this offseason. Hill was set to carry a $51 million cap hit had he stayed on Miami’s roster, but that became improbable once the wide receiver suffered a dislocated knee during last season’s Monday Night Football game against the New York Jets.

Due to the injury, Hill had to undergo multiple surgeries. Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus, stated that doctors recommended Hill wait until October to return to action. The former Dolphins wide receiver remains unsigned.

Despite being released, Hill has had positive things to say about his time with the Dolphins. During the FIFA World Cup, Tyreek Hill posted a picture on his Snapchat story of him going to a game at Hard Rock Stadium with the caption, “Hard Rock stadium I missed you”

Previously, Hill alluded to his Dolphins tenure in a positive fashion. He previously posted a picture on his Snapchat story showing he was at the Miami Dolphins training facility. He included a blue heart with the image and the location.

With the Dolphins, Hill was selected as a first-team All-Pro in his first two seasons. During those two seasons, he set the franchise record in receiving yards. Hill’s strong 2023 season led to him being named the No. 1 player in the NFL in the NFL’s annual top 100 list voted on by players. He struggled in 2024 as he played with a torn wrist for a majority of the season. In 2025, Hill appeared to be returning to form, but his season prematurely ended on the previously mentioned dislocated knee injury.

Dolphins Limited on Receiving Talent for 2026 Season

After releasing Hill, the Dolphins also traded his wide receiver partner Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos.

That has resulted in the Dolphins featuring a pair of rookie wide receivers in their starting lineup. Despite an encouraging Week 1 debut, especially for Caleb Douglas, the pair failed to make much of an impact against San Francisco. Rookie wide receiver Chris Bell was held without a catch in the loss, while Douglas totaled only 19 receiving yards.

Last week, Douglas had the most receiving yards in his debut by a Dolphins player.

Meanwhile, former Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle bounced back after a rough debut with the Denver Broncos. Waddle led the Broncos with 138 receiving yards on eight catches.

Miami’s leading receiver during Sunday’s loss against the 49ers was Ryan Miller, who had one reception for 77 yards.