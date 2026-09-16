Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Tabbed to Join AFC Contender

It was not a banner week for the Miami Dolphins or for its former players. The Dolphins lost their season opener 27-13 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Meanwhile, their offseason departures failed to make a big impact on their new teams.

Jaylen Waddle, who produced the fourth-best season by a wide receiver in Dolphins history, totaled only one reception for two yards during his debut with the Denver Broncos. Minkah Fitzpatrick suffered a groin injury six snaps into the season that will keep him out multiple weeks. Bradley Chubb failed to record a sack during his debut with the division rival Buffalo Bills. And, perhaps most notably, Tua Tagovailoa did not participate in Week 1 as he suffered an oblique injury days before the season.

However, perhaps Miami’s best former player remains a free agent. All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill began the 2026 season on the free agent market as he is not ready to return to action. Despite this, one analyst has linked him to a contending team in the AFC.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Tabbed to Join AFC Contender

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay listed the Baltimore Ravens as the best potential fit for former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Kay wrote: “The Baltimore Ravens opened their 2026 campaign with a big 41-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts. While the team loudly stated its case to be considered a legitimate Super Bowl contender, it also took a hit when both star wideout Zay Flowers and promising rookie Ja’Kobi Lane were injured in the contest.

According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Lane reportedly fractured his wrist and could be out an extended stretch. The Flowers injury isn’t as serious but potentially even more concerning, as he had piled up 150 yards and a touchdown on an economical five catches before going down with a hamstring issue in the first half. While the initial prognosis is good, Flowers has been dealing with hamstring problems throughout the offseason and may need some time off to avoid risking the injury getting worse.

With the inconsistent Rashod Bateman, special teamer LaJohntay Wester and recent practice squad call-up Chris Moore being the only active wideouts to make it through Week 1 unscathed, Baltimore must bring in a proven veteran like Tyreek Hill to reinforce the position.

Hill’s blazing speed, elite athleticism and strong hands would help him play a role in Baltimore’s passing attack from the jump, potentially even seamlessly transitioning into Flowers’ high-volume role if called upon.”

Tyreek Hill’s Status

Of course, Baltimore signing Hill would not be a slam-dunk as his health status and ability to return to his former self are still in question

After suffering a dislocated knee during Miami’s win over the New York Jets in Week 4 of the 2025 season, Hill has undergone multiple surgeries to address the multiple torn ligaments that resulted from the injury.

While Hill did appear to be returning to his All-Pro form during his brief appearances in the 2025 season, it is fair to question whether that elite athleticism and speed that Kay mentioned will still be in Hill’s arsenal when he returns.