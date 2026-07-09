Former Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Hit With Troubling New Update

This offseason, the Miami Dolphins released All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Hill was set to carry a $51 million cap hit in the 2026 season.

While a contract restructure could have lowered his cap hit, it would have also likely meant Miami making a commitment to Hill over the next few seasons. Instead, following a devastating dislocated knee injury, the Dolphins opted to part ways.

Despite Hill’s success over his four seasons with the Dolphins, the move was not a surprising one. The nature of his knee injury was so severe that his playing career was put in question, let alone whether he would return to his previous All-Pro form.

Months after his release from the Dolphins, Hill remains a free agent, and after a new report, it does not appear that Hill will sign with a team any time soon.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Not Guaranteed to Play in 2026

Bleacher Report insider James Palmer gave an update regarding former Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, as he said, “There still is, to my understanding, no guarantee that Tyreek Hill plays in 2026. I think it’s wishful thinking.”

While that appears speculative from Palmer, it does align with the latest update from Tyreek Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus. Drew Rosenhaus spoke with Josh Moser and gave an update on Hill’s status. Rosenhaus said, “Right now, he’s still in the midst of a rigorous recovery and rehab. There really isn’t a set timetable on when he’s going to be ready to go. And, when that takes place is less important than the fact that he does come all the way back.”

Rosenhaus’ comments don’t appear negative at first glance, but it does feel important to mention that he had previously stated that Hill would be ready for Week 1 of the 2026 season. Additionally, Rosenhaus had also said Hill would not require a second surgery after his dislocated knee, which did not turn out to be accurate as Hill himself revealed that he was set to undergo a second surgery a few months back.

Potential Tyreek Hill Destination

With Hill’s status in question, he has mostly been linked to teams he owns a familiarity with. The Kansas City Chiefs make sense for Hill, as that was his previous team before being traded to the Dolphins, and Kansas City has been searching for an explosive playmaker ever since they traded him. Another potential destination is the Los Angeles Chargers, which would represent a reunion with former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. With McDaniel, Hill had the best two statistical seasons of his career.

However, FanSided’s Nick Halden has also presented another option, as he urged the Green Bay Packers to go after Hill. Halden wrote:

“What makes the fit so perfect is considering putting Hill on the inside and giving Jordan Love the most talented deep target of his career. If the receiver is anything close to what he was prior to the injury, you’re acquiring one of the league’s best deep threats for pennies on the dollar. For Hill, it is a chance to join a historic franchise and play with one of the league’s most talented young quarterbacks.

However, this would be outside the norm for a Green Bay front office that opted not to make a splash in the 2026 offseason and rely on players returning from injury. Still, it makes far too much sense not to at least explore it in the final days ahead of training camp.”