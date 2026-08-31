Former Dolphins Starting Linebacker Signs With NFC South Team After Sudden Release

The Miami Dolphins have been shedding talent all offseason long, and that trend continued with their roster cuts on Sunday. The Dolphins made one of the more surprising decisions of any team across the league when they released linebacker Tyrel Dodson, who started all 16 games he appeared in for the team last year.

Jeff Hafley and Miami’s new-look coaching staff clearly did not view Dodson as part of its future plans, which led to its surprising decision to move on from him. Unsurprisingly, it did not take Dodson long to find a new home, as he was scooped up by the Carolina Panthers in free agency on Monday.

Tyrel Dodson Signs With Panthers After Dolphins Release

Sources: The #Panthers are signing former #Dolphins LB Tyrel Dodson to the practice squad.Dodson was a surprise cut on Sunday after starting 16 games last season while totaling 129 tackles, 5 sacks and an INT. https://t.co/Y6OCgm82GY pic.twitter.com/VFXSGPO5Ea— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 31, 2026

Dodson didn’t hear his name called in the 2019 NFL Draft, but he still managed to find a home with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted rookie. As time went on, Dodson gradually turned himself into a key piece of the Bills’ defense, as he ended up starting 10 of the 17 games he suited up for in 2023.

With a strong season under his belt, Dodson signed with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency ahead of the 2024 campaign. After nine games, all of which were starts, Dodson was curiously waived by the Seahawks. He was quickly claimed by the Dolphins, and even since then, he had been a starter for the team.

You can make a case that 2025 was Dodson’s best year in the pros, as he finished with 129 tackles and five sacks. Still, his spot never seemed secure with Miami heading into 2026, which helps explain his release. The Panthers decided to take a flier on Dodson, as they have signed him to their practice squad.

Sources: The Panthers are signing former Dolphins LB Tyrel Dodson to the practice squad,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported in a post on X. “Dodson was a surprise cut on Sunday after starting 16 games last season while totaling 129 tackles, 5 sacks and an INT.”

Getty Miami Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson.

Jordyn Brooks was always going to be a starter for the Dolphins at linebacker, but the team decided to roll with Jacob Rodriguez and Willie Gay Jr. as the two starters alongside him. That left Dodson as the odd man out, and rather than hold onto him as a backup, the front office simply decided to move on from him.

The Panthers aren’t guaranteeing Dodson a roster spot just yet, but his experience should help him carve out a role for himself if he gets elevated to the 53-man roster. Miami is certainly taking a risk in moving on from Dodson, but that’s become commonplace for this new regime, and it will be interesting to see if he can find a way to stick with his new team in Carolina.