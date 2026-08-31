Dolphins Release ‘Underwhelming’ Rookie Draft Pick During Final Roster Cuts

its initial 53-man roster, the Miami Dolphins showed that they were not content with the current state of the roster.

Despite the team adding 13 players in the 2026 NFL Draft, depth remained a concern. And with the high number of draft picks the team made this season, some were bound to disappoint.

To address these depth issues, the Dolphins added seven players via the waiver wire. And while those seven players may provide a boost to the team’s depth, it also meant the team needed to release seven players. Among those seven players released was one of the team’s rookies selected in April.

Miami Dolphins Cut Ties With Rookie Draft Pick

Miami released edge Clelin Ferrell and cornerback A.J. Green III, and waived cornerback Ethan Bonner, tackle Marques Cox, wide receiver AJ Henning, edge Max Llewellyn and guard/tackle Josh Priebe. The team also waived/injured tight end Ben Sims. https://t.co/ujrnKKdmAU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2026

ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on X: “Miami released edge Clelin Ferrell and cornerback A.J. Green III, and waived cornerback Ethan Bonner, tackle Marques Cox, wide receiver AJ Henning, edge Max Llewellyn and guard/tackle Josh Priebe. The team also waived/injured tight end Ben Sims.”

Llewellyn is the only one out of that group to be a member of Miami’s 2026 draft class. Despite making Miami’s initial 53-man roster, Llewellyn’s spot appeared to be in danger after not having a great training camp.

Prior to the wave of roster cuts, Sports Illustrated’s Justin Melo named him among potential draft picks to be cut. Melo wrote: “The Miami Dolphins made a league-high 13 selections during the 2026 NFL Draft. And while their rebuilding roster leaves plenty of room for rookies to make the team, it’s not guaranteed that all 13 will survive cutdown day. Defensive end Max Llewellyn was Miami’s final selection. Llewellyn has been mostly underwhelming throughout the preseason, though he has notched one sack. The former Iowa standout is definitely on the roster bubble heading into 53-man cuts.”

Max Llewellyn Player Profile

Despite being drafted in the seventh round, some scouts were higher on Llewellyn coming into the season. ESPN’s Daniel Jeremiah had him ranked as the 108th-best prospect in the entire draft class. Jeremiah said of Llewellyn, “Llewellyn’s just a good player. Everything you see him do, he does it well.”

Meanwhile, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein projected him as a sixth-round talent. Zierlein wrote of Llewellyn: “Llewellyn is a tall, well-built base end, but it appears he lacks the play strength and anchor to carry his production into the league. He plays with a lack of knee-bend that limits balance on contact and anchor through engagement. He’s better at playing into gaps and playing off of blocks when his feet are active. He lacks explosiveness as a pass rusher but has access to a variety of rush plans and moves that can create opportunities inside the pocket. Llewellyn projects as an even-front end, but average backup could be his ceiling.”

After failing to make Miami’s 53-man roster, Llewellyn will be subject to waivers. Previously, no Dolphins players were claimed on the waiver wire. If Llewellyn goes unclaimed, Miami could sign him to the practice squad.

Unfortunately, Llewellyn failing to stand out on a subpar roster that has a lackluster defensive end room is a disappointment after it appeared that the Dolphins had found good value with his selection.