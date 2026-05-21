Dolphins Part Ways With 1,100-Yard Receiving Threat

After a couple of OTA practices, the Miami Dolphins made the surprising decision to part ways with tight end Jalin Conyers, who spent the 2025 season with the team on injured reserve.

The Miami Dolphins announced a pair of roster moves on Thursday. The team posted on X: “Roster Moves | We have signed tackle Marques Cox and running back Carlos Washington Jr. We have also waived tight end Jalin Conyers and guard/tackle Braeden Daniels.”

Surprising Decision by the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins’ decision to part ways with Conyers was seen as somewhat surprising as Miami Dolphins beat reporter for Sun Sentinel David Furones posted on X: “The Conyers cut is a bit surprising. Saw him make at least a couple of plays at Tuesday’s OTA open to media, but maybe staff has seen things differently with him.”

Some had high hopes for Conyers coming into the season, as Three Yards per Carry host Chris Kouffman posted on X on May 19 regarding Conyers: “Don’t sleep on Jalin Conyers. I think he makes roster. I was a big fan pre-2025 draft. He’s 6’4″ & 265 lbs., athletic enough he commonly ran Wildcat QB in college. Can play in the backfield. Caught 100+ balls in college. PFF’s #1 zone run blocker among the 2025 Tight End class.”

Furones also wrote: “He was signed as an undrafted rookie out of Texas Tech in 2025, and he stood out during offseason workouts and early in training camp last year before a foot injury cost him the season on injured reserve.”

In four college football seasons, Conyers totaled 104 receptions for 1,166 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Regarding why Miami may have waived him, Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart wrote: “The additions of not only Traore but fellow tight end Will Kacmarek in the 2026 draft didn’t help his chances with the Dolphins.”

Miami Dolphins Tight Ends

As Poupart mentioned, the Miami Dolphins added two tight ends in the NFL Draft, and they re-signed tight end Greg Dulcich. New Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan seems to have high hopes for Dulcich as he named him the player most likely to take a leap in 2026. Sullivan told ESPN’s Kevin Clark regarding Dulcich, “I thought he had a really good back end of the season, and I want to see if he can build on that.”

Meanwhile, Kacmarek was primarily drafted due to his ability as an in-line blocker. Regarding Kacmarek, NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein wrote: “Kacmarek is an old-school, big-bodied “Y” tight end with size, strength and a field demeanor for run blocking. He needs to improve his pad level and play with more consistent hand placement to continue sustaining blocks on the next level. He drives his feet on contact to create displacement on down blocks and washes defenders into the pile as a zone blocker. Catch production will be sparse and come primarily when schemed or on short zone-beaters. Kacmarek’s lack of receiving value could limit his draft stock, but teams looking to prioritize their run-game improvement should be interested on Day 3.

Finally, Traore appears to be more of a project, similarly to Conyers. Regarding Traore, Zierlein wrote:

“Traore is a “F” tight end with good athleticism, average size and a need for development. His route-running is unfocused but fixable. He has soft hands and good body control from his background as a goalkeeper. While he has decent vertical speed, he must improve his separation burst out of breaks to uncover against man coverage. He’s not built for in-line blocking but has impressive moments when lead-blocking in space. Traore is a practice squad candidate with enough upside to find a roster spot down the road.”