Dolphins vs. Raiders Week 1 Bets: Clear Value on Malik Willis Prop

The Miami Dolphins will match up against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season, presenting several betting opportunities to begin the year.

Miami heads into the 2026 campaign with a new quarterback under center. The team signed former Green Bay Packers backup quarterback Malik Willis to a three-year, $67.5 million contract. Willis is replacing longtime Dolphins signal caller Tua Tagovailoa, who signed with the Atlanta Falcons.

The matchup against the Raiders is also the NFL head-coaching debut for Jeff Hafley. He most recently served as defensive coordinator with the Packers. Hafley made the jump to the professional ranks in 2024 after four seasons as the head coach at Boston College.

Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders Best Bets: Malik Willis Passing Yards Prop

The general consensus for Willis’ passing yards prop is around 170.5 yards. One sportsbook is taking a stand, though. FanDuel has Willis at 184.5 passing yards, well ahead of the market. Among major providers, BetRivers is the only other sportsbook above 175 yards, currently pricing Willis at 177.5.

Willis stepped in for an injured Jordan Love in Week 15 against the Chicago Bears. He completed nine of 11 pass attempts for 121 yards in an overtime loss. Willis made his only start of the season in Week 16 against the Baltimore Ravens. He went 18-for-21 for 288 yards and a touchdown in a blowout loss.

The Raiders ranked 14th in passing yards allowed per game last season. The pass rush will be led by Maxx Crosby, who dealt with a leg injury in 2025. It should be a solid matchup for Willis and company, though the Dolphins could lean on De’Von Achane and the ground game.

PICK: Malik Willis under 184.5 passing yards (FanDuel)

Spread and Total Bets for Dolphins vs. Raiders

The Raiders have tabbed veteran Kirk Cousins as starting quarterback to open the season. The team drafted Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mendoza will bide his time behind Cousins to begin the year.

Las Vegas ranked dead last in scoring last season at 14.2 points per game. Miami finished 25th in points per game at 20.4. Willis presents an upgrade over Tagovalioa, though the coaching staff took a step back with offensive guru Mike McDaniel taking a job with the Los Angeles Chargers.

PICK: Dolphins vs. Raiders under 40.5 (DraftKings)

Miami is currently a 3.5-point underdog in the market. Making a Las Vegas team that only won three games last season more than a field-goal favorite is an interesting move by the oddsmakers. The Dolphins weren’t much better, but they likely have an advantage at quarterback for the first time in years.

PICK: Dolphins +3.5 (BetMGM)