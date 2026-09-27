Where Tyreek Hill Is Now After Dolphins, Chiefs Both Parted Ways

The Week 3 NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs isn’t necessarily the most exciting on the Sunday slate.

It does have one fascinating subplot, though: Tyreek Hill.

These are the two teams that the super-speedy wide receiver has played for during his NFL career.

Those paying attention know, though, that Hill doesn’t currently play for either of these squads.

They’ll face off on Sunday in a battle of 0-2 vs. 2-0, but it won’t be a battle about Hill. Maybe he’ll be watching, but he won’t be playing.

Why Isn’t Tyreek Hill Playing?

Hill isn’t playing because he’s currently a free agent.

He’s also still working to recover from a brutal injury he suffered during the 2025 season.

Hill sustained a left knee dislocation and tore multiple ligaments in that knee, including his ACL.

That happened in Week 4 of the 2025 campaign, but Hill still hasn’t signed anywhere, which suggests the recovery has not been good.

Hill has posted videos on social media of some rehab, but until he signs with a team, it’s unclear how he’s really doing.

There were rumors that he might return to the Chiefs, but the apparent reality here is that Hill might not be healthy yet. If he was, he probably would’ve joined a team by some point in the preseason to try and ramp up for the season ahead.

Instead, Hill has kept busy by posting videos on social media to comment on Daejon Love’s bizarre scamming scheme.

The Dolphins are operating with the least-experienced receiver room in the entire NFL. Malik Washington is leading three rookies behind him: Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell and Kevin Coleman Jr. — and Douglas isn’t even healthy to take on the Chiefs.

If Hill had stayed healthy, maybe the Dolphins would’ve tried to keep him.

Instead, he’s waiting for his next chance.

When Is Tyreek Hill Coming Back?

Recent reports suggested that Hill could be targeting an October return. That would be about a year out from his injury.

This isn’t as simple as Hill being activated off of some team’s injured reserve, though.

Since he’s not on a team, there are two layers to this.

First, Hill has to actually be healthy, and maybe he’s not quite there yet.

Beyond that, Hill has to somehow prove to teams that he is as healthy as he says he is. That could require coming to a workout or two early in a practice week, like teams have each week, and going through the paces.

Then there’s the matter of agreeing on a contract, learning a potentially new offense, and building chemistry with a potentially new QB.

Some of that would be mitigated if he ended up back in Kansas City.

But for now, Hill has no NFL home.