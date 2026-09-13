Where is Tyreek Hill? Why Ex-Dolphins WR Isn’t Playing to Start 2026 NFL Season

NFL fans of this era of football know just how good Tyreek Hill has been during his career.

Hill was a superstar for the Kansas City Chiefs who then came to the Miami Dolphins and continued much of his stardom.

He was different than most other top wide receivers. Hill was small, but so incredibly fast and shifty that it didn’t matter.

He’d run right by people, going both vertically down the field and also horizontally across the gridiron.

Hill had started to fall off just a bit in recent times with the Dolphins, but he was still a productive player for some of the 2025 season.

To start the 2026 campaign, though, Hill isn’t on any roster.

Where Is Tyreek Hill?

Hill is currently a free agent.

He’s also conceptually recovering from injury.

Hill suffered a gruesome injury during the 2025 season, and the Dolphins let him go this offseason.

There were rumors that he might return to the Chiefs, but the apparent reality here is that Hill might not be healthy yet. If he was, he probably would’ve joined a team by some point in the preseason to try and ramp up for the season ahead.

Instead, he’s posting videos on social media to comment on Daejon Love’s bizarre scamming scheme.

The Dolphins have the least-experienced receiver room in the entire NFL.

Maybe Hill wouldn’t have been ready to start in Week 1, but his looming presence could’ve been an eventual positive for the Dolphins.

Instead, he’s mostly out of sight and out of mind.

When Is Tyreek Hill Coming Back?

Recent reports suggested that Hill could be targeting an October return.

This isn’t as simple as Hill being activated off of some team’s injured reserve, though.

Since he’s not on a team, there are two layers to this.

First, Hill has to actually be healthy, and maybe he’s not quite there yet.

But then, Hill has to somehow prove to teams that he is as healthy as he says he is. That could require coming to a workout or two early in a practice week, like teams have each week, and going through the paces.

Even then, Hill will have to work out a contract with a team that wants him, then learn a new offense potentially, then break into an already established WR depth chart.

If Hill hadn’t been cut by the Dolphins, you’d be able to remove a couple of those steps, but that’s not the case.

Miami made the call it felt it had to make on Hill, and only time will really tell how that works out.

But the reality for Hill himself is that he’s not a member of any team as the 2026 NFL season kicks off.