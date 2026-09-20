Why Tyreek Hill Isn’t Playing for Dolphins, Chiefs After Injury, Rumors

Tyreek Hill has worn the uniform of two different teams in the NFL.

They aren’t exactly secrets: Hill was a superstar wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs, then joined the Miami Dolphins for a few more great seasons.

These days, though, Hill is nowhere to be found.

The Dolphins are playing late Sunday afternoon against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs are playing on Sunday night against the Indianapolis Colts.

Hill might be on the mind for fans of both teams, but he won’t be on the field for either team.

Why Isn’t Tyreek Hill Playing?

Hill isn’t playing because he’s currently a free agent.

He’s also still working to recover from injury.

Hill suffered a gruesome injury during the 2025 season, and the Dolphins let him go this offseason.

There were rumors that he might return to the Chiefs, but the apparent reality here is that Hill might not be healthy yet. If he was, he probably would’ve joined a team by some point in the preseason to try and ramp up for the season ahead.

Instead, he’s posting videos on social media to comment on Daejon Love’s bizarre scamming scheme.

The Dolphins are operating with the least-experienced receiver room in the entire NFL. Malik Washington is leading three rookies behind him: Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell and Kevin Coleman Jr.

Maybe in a world where Hill was healthy and affordable, he’d still be on the Dolphins.

That wasn’t going to be the case for this season, and so he remains a free agent.

When Is Tyreek Hill Coming Back?

Recent reports suggested that Hill could be targeting an October return.

This isn’t as simple as Hill being activated off of some team’s injured reserve, though.

Since he’s not on a team, there are two layers to this.

First, Hill has to actually be healthy, and maybe he’s not quite there yet.

But then, Hill has to somehow prove to teams that he is as healthy as he says he is. That could require coming to a workout or two early in a practice week, like teams have each week, and going through the paces.

Even then, Hill will have to work out a contract with a team that wants him, then learn a new offense potentially, then break into an already established WR depth chart.

He was involved in offseason rumors that included the Chiefs, his former team, but those never amounted to anything, at least not yet.

Kansas City could still look into Hill once there’s news about him being healthy, but that hasn’t arrived yet.