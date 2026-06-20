Dolphins’ 6-Foot-6 Pass-Catcher Dubbed AFC Rookie Sleeper

The Miami Dolphins made a league-high 13 selections in the 2026 NFL Draft. Of those 13 picks, 10 of them came after the second round. So, from a sheer volume perspective, there’s plenty of rookie sleeper opportunity for the Miami Dolphins this season. CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards, though, sees tight end Will Kacmarek as the team’s most-likely rookie breakout candidate.

Edwards included the third-rounder on his list of 10 AFC first-year players “who could surprise NFL fans in 2026.”

“Kacmarek is best known for his blocking contributions. As the Dolphins began the reconstruction of their roster, they traded away wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and reached a contract extension with running back De’Von Achane. Listen to the message teams are trying to send through their actions. Achane is a foundational piece to the new offense and they’ll need a blocker like Kacmarek to spring some of those long runs,” wrote Edwards.

“Kacmarek is a big tight end (6-foot-6, 258) who spent this season behind second-round pick Max Klare and never had more than 22 receptions in a collegiate season. He looks to possess a skill set capable of achieving more in the pass game.”

Miami picked Kacmarek at No. 87 overall in the third round. At Ohio State last season, the tight end had 15 catches, 168 receiving yards and two touchdowns.