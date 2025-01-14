Aaron Jones Predicted to Leave Vikings for 3-Year Deal With AFC Contender

The Minnesota Vikings should have a busy offseason with north of $73 million in projected salary cap space, and one of the first decisions is the future of running back Aaron Jones.

Jones, who turned 30 last month, was an excellent addition for Minnesota in 2024. He rushed for more than 1,100 yards and 5 TDs to complement 51 catches for 408 yards and 2 scores. His value was even greater than the sum of his production, as the Vikings inked the former Green Bay Packers star for the price of $7 million over one year.

However, that deal runs out in March, at which point Jones becomes a free agent. Minnesota has a strong offense that is on the younger side of the NFL, which renders it a solid destination for Jones. But cost could be an issue for the Vikings, as the team likely must bolster its secondary and the interior of its offensive line — and do so primarily through free agency, as Minnesota owns just three picks in the 2025 draft.

The marriage between the Vikings and Jones has been excellent, but there are other talented rosters that will be looking to add a quality running back this offseason. Among them are the Denver Broncos, where ESPN’s Benjamin Solak recently predicted Jones may end up in the coming months.

“Denver will start to elevate their offense at running back, where their rotation has been lacking a reliable grinder who can handle 15-plus touches per game,” Solak wrote. “Aaron Jones, should he become available, is an ideal fit on a front-loaded three-year deal.”

Reunion Between Vikings, Aaron Jones in 2025 Likely Boils Down to Money

All things being equal, Minnesota may prefer to bring Jones back in 2025 — particularly if the team is able to mount a significant playoff run. However, it is going to come down to money.

Spotrac’s most recent projection for Jones is a one-year deal worth $5.6 million. At that price, the Vikings would undoubtedly jump. But given the production for which Jones has been responsible this season and his track record of success when healthy argues against the running back agreeing to such a paltry deal.

Solak’s suggested three-year, front-loaded contract would allow flexibility to move on from Jones relatively cheaply in Year 2 and probably at almost no cost in Year 3.

Vikings Could Make Draft Move for Star RB Ashton Jeanty

Minnesota can afford that type of deal for Jones if it’s part of their vision, but the Vikings may also be able to draft an upgrade who fits the timeline of the rest of the offense and will come at a cheaper annual number than Jones might after amassing nearly 1,550 yards from scrimmage.

The Vikings can’t guarantee they can find that type of player later in the draft, but they can guarantee it if they choose to pursue Ashton Jeanty of Boise State. He has a first-round grade and is coming out at a time when those bucking the current NFL trend — valuing the RB position more rather than less — are reaping benefits because of that strategy (see: the Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles).

Jeanty probably isn’t going to drop to the late portion of the first round, but if Minnesota is willing to flip its first pick and another asset in 2026, the team could make an aggressive move up for the elite ball-carrier. That kind of trade will be even more feasible should the Vikings decide to deal rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who could bring back up to three picks in return.