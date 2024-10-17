Vikings RB Aaron Jones’ Injury Update Turns Heads

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones exited a Week 6 matchup against the New York Jets with a hip injury that has since been deemed a hamstring issue — creating some concern about his long-term availability.

Minnesota Star Tribune beat reporter Ben Goessling reported on October 16 that Jones’ injury was deemed a hamstring, not a hip, reflected on the first official injury report since the Jets game.

Jones told local reporters that he felt the injury during pregame stretches and in London and thought he’d be okay before he was pulled after the first quarter.

“I’m like, ‘I feel pretty good. Maybe this thing is gone,’ ” Jones said, per the Star Tribune. “Then as the game progressed, I felt it. I felt like I was off to a good start that game and was in for a good day, but things happen. We still got the win … and I didn’t hurt myself any further.”

Head coach Kevin O’Connell described Jones’ injury as “week-to-week” ahead of the team’s bye.

Jones participated in a “light” practice on Monday, October 14 but missed Wednesday’s practice. He returned to a portion of practice on Thursday, October 17.

The Vikings have taken some measures to fortify the running back room, trading the Houston Texans for Cam Akers this week. Akers spent last season with the Vikings and is prepared to play on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Medical Doctor Weighs in on Vikings RB Aaron Jones’ Injury

Considering Jones’ injury has caused him to miss game time against the Jets and team activities coming out of the bye week, several medical experts have sought to decipher the messaging in Minnesota bout his potential return.

“These usually aren’t straightforward, and could be one of several different injuries,” Dr. Jesse Morse wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter), adding that it could be a simple strain of the hip flexor or as severe as a labrum tear. “Week to week insinuates this is a moderate injury, and despite getting lucky this week with the bye, I think there’s a good chance he misses 2-3 more weeks after the bye.”

The fickleness of Jones’ injury, which could be prone to flare-ups, was the biggest concern to Morse.

“Not super common, but when they happen they’re annoying,” Morse added.

Jones spent the bye week at the Vikings training facility undergoing a variety of treatments including acupuncture, deep-tissue massage and hyperbaric chambers.

“Lot of stretching, lot of deep tissue massage,” Jones said on October 16, per the Star Tribune. “Needles; I hate needles by the way. But I’m needling, on the table sweating. And a lot of strengthening core work, hip flexors and recovery in the cold tub, sauna — different things. Hyperbaric chamber. Just trying to find anything that works.”

Vikings RB Cam Akers’ Versatility Makes Him an Immediate Contributor

A 2020 second-round pick, Akers has dealt with a pair of Achilles injuries in his four full seasons in the league that has limited some of his athleticism coming out of college.

His toughness, however, is unquestioned.

Akers brings versatility and knowledge of the offense to excel in a variety of roles. He appeared in six games as a Viking last season and rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown on 38 carries.

Akers brings a familiarity to the scheme and an ability to make an impact as a runner, pass catcher and, most importantly, blocker.

“In 85 career snaps in pass pro, he has allowed only five QB pressures and in his highest usage season (2022), he graded 73.9 by PFF in pass blocking, fourth best among RBs with more than 30 blocking snaps,” Purple Insider’s Matthew Coller wrote.

