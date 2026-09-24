Encouraging Aaron Jones Injury Update Has Vikings Hopefully Avoid RB Crisis

The Minnesota Vikings’ running back situation from bad to worse on Sunday when now-lead back Aaron Jones Sr. was seen with a knee brace to end Week 2’s victory at the Chicago Bears.

Although Jones himself had a strong week in the absence of co-RB1 Jordan Mason, who is currently on short-term injured reserve with a fractured thumb, carrying the ball 23 times for 105 rushing yards, the worry that Minnesota could be down both of their top-two backs heading into Week 3 was compounded when the former Packer was listed as “Did Not Practice” on Wednesday.

However on Thursday, as reported by The Athletic’s Alec Lewis, Jones returned to practice.

Aaron Jones Practices Thursday After Suffering Knee Injury

“Just left Vikings practice. RB Aaron Jones was present. A good sign for Sunday. Also saw LB Jake Golday, who didn’t practice yesterday. Did not see P Brett Thorson, so could be shaping up for Johnny Hekker on Sunday.” Lewis reported on Sep. 24.

The Vikings’ official injury report on Thursday states that Jones was a limited participant during practice on the day.

Limited practice by no means confirms that Jones is a sure-thing to play on Sunday afternoon when the team head to South Florida to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers