Hi, Subscriber

Encouraging Aaron Jones Injury Update Has Vikings Hopefully Avoid RB Crisis

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Aaron Jones running back Minnesota Vikings
Getty
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 20: Aaron Jones Sr. #33 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 20, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings’ running back situation from bad to worse on Sunday when now-lead back Aaron Jones Sr. was seen with a knee brace to end Week 2’s victory at the Chicago Bears.

Although Jones himself had a strong week in the absence of co-RB1 Jordan Mason, who is currently on short-term injured reserve with a fractured thumb, carrying the ball 23 times for 105 rushing yards, the worry that Minnesota could be down both of their top-two backs heading into Week 3 was compounded when the former Packer was listed as “Did Not Practice” on Wednesday.

However on Thursday, as reported by The Athletic’s Alec Lewis, Jones returned to practice.

Aaron Jones Practices Thursday After Suffering Knee Injury

“Just left Vikings practice. RB Aaron Jones was present. A good sign for Sunday. Also saw LB Jake Golday, who didn’t practice yesterday. Did not see P Brett Thorson, so could be shaping up for Johnny Hekker on Sunday.” Lewis reported on Sep. 24.
The Vikings’ official injury report on Thursday states that Jones was a limited participant during practice on the day.
Limited practice by no means confirms that Jones is a sure-thing to play on Sunday afternoon when the team head to South Florida to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

How Will the Vikings Proceed at RB on Sunday?

Much of the gameplan will obviously depend Jones’ status for the weekend, which will not be determined until Friday afternoon. Even then, it is at this point fairly likely he will listed as “questionable”, so Vikings fans may have to wait until game-day for a definitive answer.

If the 31-year old is not available, Minnesota will have to rely on a tandem of recent addition and former Seattle Seahawks fourth round pick DeeJay Dallas and talented sixth round rookie Demond Claiborne, the latter of whom has had little look in since the start of the season despite showing off his vast ability during training camp.

The Vikings may also elevate veteran tailback Jerome Ford from the practice squad, after he signed with the team in the wake of Mason’s injury post-Week 1.

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

0 Comments

Encouraging Aaron Jones Injury Update Has Vikings Hopefully Avoid RB Crisis

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x