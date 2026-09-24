The Minnesota Vikings’ running back situation from bad to worse on Sunday when now-lead back Aaron Jones Sr. was seen with a knee brace to end Week 2’s victory at the Chicago Bears.
Although Jones himself had a strong week in the absence of co-RB1 Jordan Mason, who is currently on short-term injured reserve with a fractured thumb, carrying the ball 23 times for 105 rushing yards, the worry that Minnesota could be down both of their top-two backs heading into Week 3 was compounded when the former Packer was listed as “Did Not Practice” on Wednesday.
However on Thursday, as reported by The Athletic’s Alec Lewis, Jones returned to practice.
Aaron Jones Practices Thursday After Suffering Knee Injury
How Will the Vikings Proceed at RB on Sunday?
Much of the gameplan will obviously depend Jones’ status for the weekend, which will not be determined until Friday afternoon. Even then, it is at this point fairly likely he will listed as “questionable”, so Vikings fans may have to wait until game-day for a definitive answer.
If the 31-year old is not available, Minnesota will have to rely on a tandem of recent addition and former Seattle Seahawks fourth round pick DeeJay Dallas and talented sixth round rookie Demond Claiborne, the latter of whom has had little look in since the start of the season despite showing off his vast ability during training camp.
The Vikings may also elevate veteran tailback Jerome Ford from the practice squad, after he signed with the team in the wake of Mason’s injury post-Week 1.
Encouraging Aaron Jones Injury Update Has Vikings Hopefully Avoid RB Crisis