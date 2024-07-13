Vikings Predicted to Potentially Bench Star RB Aaron Jones During 2024 Season

The Minnesota Vikings landed themselves a star running back at value in Aaron Jones over the offseason, which was something of a positional coup for the organization.

Minnesota plucked Jones out of Green Bay, no less, potentially weakening an NFC North Division rival while also ostensibly upgrading its own backfield. A reasonable question remains, however, as to whether Jones is truly a step up from third-year RB Ty Chandler at this point in his career, or if he is simply the Week 1 starter and an insurance policy against an unforeseen stunt in development on the part of his younger contemporary.

Tyler Forness of Sporting News explored that question during the July 12 edition of his podcast, “The Real Forno Show.”

Could Ty Chandler overtake Aaron Jones sometime this season? I talked about it on the latest episode of @RealFornoShow @Vikings1stSKOL pic.twitter.com/kRR45fZiLQ — Tyler Forness (@TheRealForno) July 12, 2024

“I’m interested to see if maybe Ty Chandler can overtake Aaron Jones at some point this year,” Forness said. “I don’t think it’s happening early. I don’t think it’s happening in training camp. But it could happen, because the Vikings love Chandler. He’s young — and he may not be as young age-wise, because I believe now he’s 26 years old — but he’s young as far as tread on the tires.”

Ty Chandler Slowly Wrestled Starting Job Away From Alexander Mattison Last Season

Chandler turned 26 years old in May, though he has only been in the NFL for the past two seasons. The Vikings selected him in the fifth round (No. 169 overall) out of North Carolina after a five-year collegiate career, the first four campaigns of which he spent at Tennessee.

Chandler rushed the ball 603 times across 59 games played at the college level, which computes to less than 121 ground attempts per season and just over 10 carries per contest. He never eclipsed 200 carries in a single year and only surpassed 135 rushes once, which came during his final collegiate campaign.

The Vikings offered Chandler considerable rest during his rookie campaign as the third-string back behind Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison. Chandler ended up carrying the football just six times in his initial professional season.

Cook left town the following summer, while Mattison elevated to the No. 1 role and Chandler assumed the position of his backup. Mattison underwhelmed for much of the year, allowing Chandler to eventually overtake him in usage for the first time in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints.

The two split carries over the next two games before the bye week. Chandler again got more calls in the offense than Mattison against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14, in part because Mattison suffered an ankle sprain during the contest.

Vikings Paying Aaron Jones as RB1, May Not Play Him Like That if Ty Chandler Continues Ascent

That proved the opening Chandler needed, as he got the first start of his career the following week against the Cincinnati Bengals. He put up 132 rushing yards and 1 TD on 23 carries and also caught 3 passes for 25 yards. Chandler started the final four games of the season, finishing the year with 461 rushing yards and 3 scores on 102 carries along with 21 receptions for 159 yards.

Minnesota saw all it needed to see, releasing Mattison with one year remaining on his contract. Chandler was poised to elevate to the starting job, depending on who the Vikings brought in to bolster the position.

As it turned out, the Packers parted with Jones in favor of Josh Jacobs, formerly of the Raiders, which allowed Minnesota an opportunity it probably didn’t see coming at the conclusion of last season. The Vikings pounced, but signed Jones to just a one-year deal worth only $7 million.

Jones will play next season at the age of 30 after battling injuries to both his hamstring and knee in 2023, which cost him six starts and hampered him in a couple of other contests. While Chandler has hauled the football only 108 times at the NFL level, Jones has 1,177 carries on his seven-year resumé, not to mention 272 catches.

All of Jones’ money in 2024 is guaranteed, but if he struggles with health issues again and/or Chandler simply proves a more explosive and superior option at this point in their respective careers, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Chandler supplant Jones mid-season just as he did to Mattison last year.