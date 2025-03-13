Vikings Take Strong Position on Adding QB Aaron Rodgers in Free Agency

Most NFL analysts have sternly warned the Minnesota Vikings off even considering the addition of Aaron Rodgers to a QB room that now prominently features J.J. McCarthy.

However, free agency remains young and at least one national reporter has the Vikings still very much interested in Rodgers as an option for 2025.

“Vikings decision makers are still evaluating their options at quarterback, including the possibility of signing Aaron Rodgers,” Dianna Russini of The Athletic posted to X Wednesday, March 12. “The four-time MVP is intrigued by the idea of playing in Minnesota. For now, it’s a waiting game, sources tell [Mike Silver] and me.”

However, later in the day, Adam Schefter of ESPN shot down the notion that the Vikings are seriously interested in Rodgers. Instead, he reported that Minnesota’s position is firmly the opposite due to the available “evidence,” or lack thereof.

Aaron Rodgers Arguably Better Postseason QB Option for Vikings Than J.J. McCarthy

Of course, making McCarthy “the guy” and affirming him as the likely starter heading into offseason workouts doesn’t preclude Minnesota from signing of Rodgers. However, it is unlikely the 41-year-old legend is interested in taking a job as a No. 2 anywhere in the league — even with a group as stacked as the Vikings.

Rodgers left the Green Bay Packers for the New York Jets via trade ahead of the 2023 campaign. He tore his Achilles tendon on the first drive of the first game of his first year in New York and didn’t return the entire season, which predictably ended in disaster for the Jets.

Rodgers came back last year and led New York to a deflating 5-12 record. That said, he got much better as the campaign wore on, which one could argue was related to his healing process after such a traumatic injury at such an advanced age (in professional football terms).

He finished the year with nearly 3,900 yards passing, 28 TDs and 11 INTs. He’s also 153-87-1 as a starter, not including a 12-10 postseason resumé headlined by five trips to the NFC Championship Game and one Super Bowl ring.

Meanwhile, McCarthy missed all of his rookie campaign with a knee injury and has yet to take a regular-season snap in the NFL. The Vikings are Super Bowl contenders right now, and if Rodgers gives the team a better chance to win, signing him is a risk Minnesota might feasibly consider taking.

Analyst Sentiment Overwhelmingly One-Sided in Vikings QB Discussion

Despite the obvious upside of having Rodgers in Minnesota, the overwhelming sentiment from analysts is that the team shouldn’t bring that kind of pressure and attention into the position group when trying to develop McCarthy — its recent No. 10 pick — into the franchise quarterback.

Dan Orlovsky of ESPN summed up the common analyst position on the Vikings’ potential acquisition of Rodgers during an appearance on “Get Up” Tuesday.

“That would be a mistake by the Minnesota Vikings,” Orlovsky said. “Do not bring that into your building. Do not bring that into your football team. You’re handing the keys over to a young player and saying, ‘This is going to be your opportunity. Lead us forward.’ And bringing Aaron Rodgers in is going to hinder that in some capacity, stunt that in some capacity.”