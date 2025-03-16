Vikings Linked to Bad News in Latest Aaron Rodgers Report

The Minnesota Vikings are the preferred destination of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be in purple and gold come Week 1.

Michael Silver of The Athletic reported on Friday, March 15, that head coach Kevin O’Connell will make the ultimate decision on Rodgers. Silver then reported Sunday that Vikings sources see O’Connell’s call as essentially a coin flip at this point.

“Some people who are pretty familiar with what’s going on in that building have told us it’s literally 50-50 in their eyes,” Silver said.

However, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler countered that report with one of his own, in which he indicated that sources inside the organization believe the Vikings are far more likely to sit out the Rodgers sweepstakes once all the dust settles.

“ESPN’s [Jeremy Fowler] with an update on Aaron Rodgers: ‘I’m told from sources that Rodgers does have standing offers from the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. Teams are waiting this out, waiting on Rodgers,” Fowler said, per the Steelers Depot X account. “The feeling is there’s not just a money consideration here. There’s fit, there’s surroundings, all those things. [The] Minnesota Vikings are sort of on the periphery here. Sources there tell me that it’s possible they get involved with Rodgers, but the feeling this week has been probably not. They want to develop J.J. McCarthy.”

Aaron Rodgers’ Experience May Give Vikings Better Chance to Win in 2025 Than J.J. McCarthy

If Minnesota does, in fact, pass on Rodgers that is good news for McCarthy, his on-field development and his future prospects with the franchise. However, it’s potentially bad news for the Vikings’ chances to win a championship in 2025.

Rodgers, who turns 42 years old in December, wants $33-$34 million annually and may be looking for a contract upwards of $100 million over three years with a significant portion guaranteed. That kind of investment in the four-time MVP would be a hard sell with McCarthy, 22 years old and last year’s No. 10 overall pick in the NFL draft, waiting in the wings.

And if Minnesota was going to pay that kind of money for a veteran signal-caller, why not just keep Sam Darnold, 27, rather than let him leave for that exact deal from the Seattle Seahawks?

However, if Rodgers is willing to sign a one- or two-year contract that allows Minnesota a relatively painless and inexpensive exit ramp after the first season, the math changes. Rodgers has 20 years of experience under his belt, five NFC Championship appearances and a Super Bowl ring, while McCarthy has yet to take a regular-season snap after suffering a season-ending knee injury last August.

Vikings Need Strong Veteran Backup QB for J.J. McCarthy

Minnesota can point to Bo Nix leading the Denver Broncos to the playoffs and Jayden Daniels carrying the Washington Commanders to the NFC Title Game in their rookie campaigns in 2024 as reasons to be confident in McCarthy’s ability to win big right away with a stacked roster.

However, if he struggles and/or deals with injury again in 2025, Minnesota must find a viable veteran backup QB to play behind him.

Currently available options include Carson Wentz, Ryan Tannehill and Drew Lock, among others.