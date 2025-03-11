Hi, Subscriber

Vikings’ Aaron Rodgers Pursuit May Not Be Over After Encouraging Update

The Minnesota Vikings surrendered Sam Darnold to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, the latter agreeing to sign the former New York Jet to a 3 year, $100 million deal.

A contract, interestingly, that was almost identical to the one signed by his draft-mate, Baker Mayfield, almost one year ago.

And whilst many believe this will be the start of the ushering in of the JJ McCarthy era in Minneapolis, they could yet be wrong.

Aaron Rodgers was reported to have interest in the Vikings as a “dark horse” option prior to Monday’s opening of the legal tampering period of free agency. However, reports on Monday revealed that the Pittsburgh Steelers and Rodgers were close to agreeing to a deal for the former Super Bowl champion, who was released by the Jets last month.

Aaron Rodgers Could Still Head To The Vikings?

Yet, it seems like the Rodgers sweepstakes are far from over, with Fox Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano reporting that the Vikings are still in the race for his services.

Posting on X, Vacchiano writes, “As the world sits and waits for any sign that Aaron Rodgers has made his decision, most reports suggest he’s down to the Giants or Steelers. I don’t know for sure, but after talking to sources, I’m not convinced the Vikings are out of this yet.”

Continuing in a subsequent post, Vacchiano notes, “It sure seems like Aaron Rodgers at least wants the Vikings to be an option. Otherwise, isn’t it a no-brainer choice between the Steelers and Giants? Unless the money is vastly different, why choose a 3-win team over a 10-win team?”

What Will The Vikings’ QB Situation Look Like In 2025?

By no means is Vacchiano implying that Vikings are on the verge of signing the former Packer to a new deal, but the common misconception that the 4 x MVP will sign with either Pittsburgh or the New York Giants is apparently incorrect.

What’s more, Rodgers would certainly like to face the Packers – whom the quarterback ended on a tough note with (mostly just the front office) – twice a year, and potentially prevent them from making the playoffs.

The Vikings are likely a vastly different team next season with the addition of Rodgers; who played excellently down the stretch for an otherwise poor Jets team; than they are sticking with the rookie McCarthy, who is coming off a season-ending meniscus tear in the 2024 pre-season.

Yet, there are reasons to believe that Rodgers would prefer to enter a situation where he has a path to being the starter for more than just one year; indeed, if the performances are not fully up to scratch, the Cal alum could see himself benched for the team’s former #10 overall pick mid-season.

Realistically, however, no team will be willing to give a 41 year old Aaron Rodgers assurances for anything more than the short term. The Giants could well draft a quarterback regardless of who they pick up in free agency, and the Steelers could seek to make a dive up the draft board in the next year or two in order to finally find their signal caller of the future.

Vikings is as good a spot as any, and one that could certainly sate Rodgers’ Favre-esque taste for revenge against his former team.

 

