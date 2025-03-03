Vikings Among Betting Favorites to Sign MVP QB as Darnold Replacement

The split between the Minnesota Vikings and Sam Darnold now appears imminent, which means the franchise will pursue a veteran QB in free agency.

How Minnesota approaches the decision will depend on the team’s belief in the readiness of J.J. McCarthy to take the reins in his second NFL season after missing his entire rookie year with a knee injury.

If McCarthy is poised to start from Week 1, then the pool of potential backups grows wider as the Vikings don’t necessarily need to add a quarterback they believe will have to start for a significant portion of the season — save for injury or some other unforeseen complication.

However, if there are legitimate questions about whether McCarthy can handle the job beginning with the season-opener, then Minnesota might consider a more experienced and accomplished QB who can start a full campaign if needed and keep the team consistent with its winning ways from 2024.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported in February that the Vikings view McCarthy as their franchise QB, adding that they don’t plan to rush him along. Considering that, and the reporting from Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune that Minnesota doesn’t plan to use the franchise tag to keep and/or try to trade Darnold ahead of the deadline, oddsmakers have dubbed the Vikings among the top-five most likely teams to land former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in free agency.

Odds Shark released updated odds for Rodgers’ next landing spot on Monday, March 3, listing the Vikings in fifth place at plus-750. The New York Giants were first at minus-150, followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers (plus-250), Las Vegas Raiders (+400) and Tennessee Titans (+550).

Aaron Rodgers Played Reasonably Well With Jets Last Season

Rodgers is a four-time MVP who will turn 42 late next season.

He spent the previous two years with the New York Jets, missing essentially all of 2023 after tearing his Achilles tendon in his first game with the franchise. Rodgers started all 17 games for the Jets last season, which they finished 5-12.

Despite the poor on-field results, Rodgers produced a reasonable year statistically. He put up nearly 3,900 passing yards and 28 TDs against 11 INTs on a completion rate of 63%. So while he isn’t what he was in his prime, which included a Super Bowl victory with the Packers, Rodgers is still a serviceable starter in the NFL.

Rodgers should also be relatively affordable, as New York released him with one year left on his deal and owes him a considerable amount of money in 2025. Thus, Rodgers’ search for a new team can focus simply on the best chance to win if that is, in fact, his priority as he nears the end of his career.

Vikings Could Re-Enlist Daniel Jones to Replace Sam Darnold

While the Vikings potentially need a starter in 2025, or for parts of it anyway, the Giants may need one for the entire season who can save the jobs of its leaders. As such, if motivated, a team like New York could outspend Minnesota for a player like Rodgers.

If Rodgers lands elsewhere, Daniel Jones could be the one-year answer in Minnesota. The Giants cut Jones in the middle of last season after inking him to a $160 million contract, after which he chose to join the Vikings upon clearing waivers.

“One possibility that shouldn’t be overlooked in Minnesota is re-signing Daniel Jones to pair with J.J. McCarthy, whenever he’s ready off his knee injury,” Fowler reported on March 2. “People I’ve spoken to believe that’s a real consideration for the team.”