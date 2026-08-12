Adam Schefter Reveals Potential Trade Suitor for Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy

The Minnesota Vikings have finally concluded their quarterback battle. On Tuesday, Kevin O’Connell and company made the decision that Kyler Murray, not J.J. McCarthy, will be under center in Week 1.

Now that Murray has been named the starter, many questions need to be answered. Will the Vikings keep or trade McCarthy? Does the team still believe he can be the long-term quarterback or are they moving forward with Murray?

Only time will tell the answers to those questions, but the outside noise is going to grow loud.

Already, the rumors about a potential McCarthy trade have started swirling. It would not be surprising to see Minnesota open up to the idea of trading him. Should the right offer come in, it would not be a shock for the Vikings to trade the former first-round pick.

With that being said, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter has weighed in on the situation.

Adam Schefter Suggests Potential Trade Suitor for Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy

Schefter made an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up” on August 12. During that appearance, he shared his thoughts on the situation as a whole and dropped an idea for where McCarthy could land in a potential trade.

“It certainly feels like his days in Minnesota are now numbered,” Schefter said. “We’ve seen other quarterbacks get benched and respond to it, like Bryce Young in Carolina. And we’ve seen other quarterbacks get benched, like Anthony Richardson and Trey Lance, and be done with that organization. We’ll see how this unfolds now.”

He continued on, sharing his belief that a reunion with Jim Harbaugh on the Los Angeles Chargers could make some level of sense.

“If he’s going to move on from Minnesota, he’s going to get another chance,” Schefter said.

“We’ll see whether or not that happens this season. We were talking before the show, one place that would make sense doesn’t have an opening at this time, and that would be in Los Angeles, with Jim Harbaugh, behind Justin Herbert. Justin Herbert would be one injury away from the Chargers calling the Vikings and saying hey, what would it take to get J.J. McCarthy?”

What Could the Vikings Get in a Potential J.J. McCarthy Trade?

At the end of the day, Minnesota shouldn’t be expecting to recoup close to what it spent to acquire McCarthy. The Vikings simply aren’t going to get a first-round pick for him.

Unfortunately, a mid-round pick is likely the ceiling. Perhaps a third-round pick could be squeezed out of a team that truly believes in McCarthy.

Last season, the 23-year-old quarterback played in 10 games for Minnesota. He completed just 57.6 percent of his pass attempts for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, while running for 181 yards and four more scores.

Those numbers aren’t the worst in the world, but they certainly didn’t instill confidence that McCarthy was a franchise caliber quarterback.

A team like the Chargers does make a lot of sense. Harbaugh is very familiar with McCarthy and the two have had a lot of success alongside of each other. Perhaps L.A. would be a team willing to part with more value due to Harbaugh’s opinion of the young quarterback.