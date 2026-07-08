Adam Thielen Gets Blunt on J.J. McCarthy Amid Vikings QB Battle

The Minnesota Vikings will head into training camp with a quarterback competition between J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray.

As the battle ramps up, one of the biggest questions is when head coach Kevin O’Connell will settle on a starter. He’ll have the full training camp schedule and preseason games to evaluate both quarterbacks before making a decision.

While McCarthy needs to edge out the former No. 1 pick, former Vikings wideout Adam Thielen believes that the QB should be amped up for the challenge.

“From an outsider’s perspective, it’s really exciting, and I say that for a few reasons,” Thielen said in a July 6 video from SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I think, number one, it’s a win-win for Minnesota. They’re not paying him anything, first of all. So if it doesn’t work out, so be it. They’re back to square one anyway.

“I think, number two, it’s a win-win because it gives J.J. McCarthy perspective. It gives him competition. It gives him another veteran, a quality starter in this league who has proved it, to compete with.

“The keys aren’t just going to be handed to him, which I think is a great thing for anyone. I can look back at my career, and every time there was competition, whether they drafted a first-rounder or brought someone in, it amped up my game. So I’m really excited about what that’s going to do for J.J.”

Former Vikings’ Adam Thielen on J.J. McCarthy’s Traits

Moreover, Thielen stated that McCarthy has the characteristics to be a starting QB in the NFL. As a result, it will be interesting to see if he can translate those traits into either winning the competition or making the most of his opportunity should he start during the season.

“I love J.J.,” Thielen added. “He’s a phenomenal dude; he’s a hard worker [and] he’s got that dog in him. He’s a competitor; he’s got all the intangibles to be really successful in this league. I’m really excited about what this does for his game.”

Last season with the Vikings, McCarthy had 310 pass snaps, leading to a 61.8 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he threw for 1,632 passing yards and 11 touchdowns against 12 interceptions while also recording 19 big-time throws and 15 turnover-worthy plays.

Adam Thielen Likes What Kyler Murray Will Bring

Thielen also noted what he likes from Murray in this QB competition, as he believes the former No. 1 overall pick can be a difference-maker on offense to go along with Justin Jefferson.

“I’ve always watched [Murray] from afar,” Thielen said. “He’s an exciting player. I think if he can be the leader that he knows he has to be, and that the team needs at that position, the sky’s the limit for him.

“Who knows how that’s going to play out, but it’s a really exciting time in Minnesota because they have a lot of skill. They have a lot of players who can make plays, do a lot of things and change the game. It’s not all on Justin Jefferson.”

During his time with the Arizona Cardinals, Murray posted a 92.2 passer rating with 20,460 yards, 121 touchdowns, and 60 interceptions in 87 games, per StatMuse. It will be interesting to see whether Murray makes the most of his second chance as a starter or if McCarthy edges him out.