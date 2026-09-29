Ex-Vikings WR Adam Thielen Gets Candid About Kyler Murray Concern

There are concerns over Minnesota Vikings QB Kyler Murray despite the team being 3-0 heading into Week 4. One concern about Murray is his height, which came up after his Week 3 performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In Murray’s first full regular-season game for Minnesota, there were positive and potentially worrying signs. The Vikings’ starter went 15-for-29 on his pass attempts for 168 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception, and a passer rating of 66.5.

Moreover, former Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen appeared on the Sept. 28 edition of “The Power Trip” on KFAN. He was asked whether Murray’s height could prevent him from succeeding in Minnesota. Nonetheless, Thielen isn’t buying that concern.

“Absolutely [Murray can have success with his height],” Thielen said. “[Carolina Panthers’ Bryce Young] is doing an unbelievable job. Kyler’s had a ton of success. It’s not like this is a rookie quarterback who’s just popping in and we’re just trying to figure out who he is as a player.

“He’s had a lot of success. He’s won big games [and] he’s had comeback wins where he’s throwing it all over the field. I think he just isn’t quite in a rhythm yet. Again, it takes time. It takes time in this offense. It’s a lot. It’s new; it’s different to him.”

Adam Thielen: Kyler Murray Good Fit for Vikings Offense

As Thielen mentioned, he believes Murray is still in the figuring-it-out period. The Vikings’ starter has one full game under his belt, and the offense should continue to improve as he becomes more comfortable with head coach Kevin O’Connell’s system.

“There’s just a lot going on, and I think, again, once he figures it out, it’s a really good fit for him to be able to get to the line of scrimmage, do some of the things that they want to do as a hurry-up type of offense,” Thielen added. “It really fits his style of play.”

Kyler Murray Urged to Use His Legs More

One thing Thielen would like to see a little more from Murray is his ability to scramble. Murray did have two carries for 17 rushing yards, including a run that went for 12 yards. As a result, if no one is open, Thielen would like to see the Vikings star tuck the ball and get the yards himself.

“I thought there were a few times in the game [against the Buccaneers] that he could have just used his feet,” Thielen said. “[Murray] was kind of sitting back there, no one’s really open, where he could use his feet. He did it early in the game a few times, and I was like, ‘That’s exactly why we have Kyler. He ran for a first down. That’s awesome,’ and then I thought, kind of as the game went on, he avoided doing that a little bit, but I think that’s his secret weapon.

“He can make all the throws [and] he can throw it on time. He can run the offense as a pocket passer. But his secret weapon is that when it’s not there, you don’t have to take a sack. You don’t have to put the ball in harm’s way. You can just run.”