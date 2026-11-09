Adam Thielen Has Strong Trade Deadline Take for Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings will close out Week 9 on Nov. 9 against the Buffalo Bills, and it also means it’s less than 24 hours until the Nov. 10 trade deadline at 4 pm ET. Nonetheless, the question is whether the Vikings will make a move to give themselves an edge in a competitive NFC North.

Whether Minnesota wins or loses on “Monday Night Football,” former Vikings wideout Adam Thielen believes the team has to make a trade before the deadline, more specifically, making a move for a QB.

“They have to [make a trade before the deadline],” Thielen said during a Nov. 9 appearance on KFAN. “We’re all in. We have the number one defense in the NFL. Let’s go. You don’t have that. You don’t have that. They’re going for someone. They have to. It’s got to be a quarterback. It’s got to be. Nothing else.

“There’s no other position they can go out and get that instantly makes them Super Bowl contenders. So that’s my thoughts. I don’t know who that’s going to be, and I don’t know how they do it, but let’s go.”

Adam Thielen Would Like Vikings to Pursue Justin Herbet

Moreover, Thielen noted that while it’s not possible right now, he would prefer for the Vikings to pursue Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert or Indianapolis Colts QB Daniel Jones.

“I would choose Justin Herbert, even at a huge cost,” Thielen added. “The nice part about Daniel Jones or Justin Herbert, specifically Herbert, is that he’s entering his prime and he’s going to be there for a long time.”

Thielen explained that he believes that Vikings fans want a long-term solution at QB rather than taking a risk on a short-term answer.

“You’re not just getting a fill-in,” Thielen noted. “You’re getting a guy who’s going to be there for a long time, so you have to give up a lot, and it better be for someone who can stop this trend of having three quarterbacks every season here in Minnesota. I know everyone is sick of that.

“They want a guy in this building who can be the franchise quarterback and someone we can continue to build around. One of those guys is definitely an opportunity for that. Again, I’m not making calls. I have no idea what it would take to give up. It’s a lot easier said than done to say, ‘Go get him. Why aren’t you going to get him?’ when you’re sitting here and don’t have to give up anything. But at least make the calls and see what they can do.”

Anthony Barr Would Like Kirk Cousins Back in Minnesota

Meanwhile, former Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr would like to see Minnesota pursue Cousins and reunite with the veteran for a second stint.

“I’ve been putting on my GM hat,” Barr said in a Nov. 5 video from the “Bent Outta Shape” podcast. “I’ve been cooking some stuff up in the lab. I think the Vikings need to trade back for Kirk Cousins. I think it’s time to get Kirk Cousins back in Minnesota purple. It’s time to get Perko back in Minnesota.

“He knows KOC’s system. When he played, [Justin Jefferson] was getting fed. Everybody was eating. The defense [and] the offense were playing at a high level. But I think we got to get Perko back in purple.”

Cousins had a passer rating of 101.2 with 23,265 yards, 171 touchdowns, and 55 interceptions in 88 games during his six seasons with the Vikings, per StatMuse. It will be interesting to see if Minnesota does pursue the veteran and if Las Vegas is open to dealing him now that they are 4-5.