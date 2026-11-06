Vikings Get Kirk Cousins, Derrick Henry Take Before Trade Deadline

The Minnesota Vikings have a championship-caliber defense; the question is, does general manager Nolan Teasley want to get aggressive and make some moves to bolster the offense and give the team a shot at a deep playoff run?

With the NFL trade deadline nearing on Nov. 10, the Vikings have been in trade speculation conversations. Whether these moves actually happen remains to be seen. Nonetheless, former Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr floated two names that he would like Minnesota to pursue, the first being Las Vegas Raiders QB Kirk Cousins.

“I’ve been putting on my GM hat,” Barr said in a Nov. 5 video from the “Bent Outta Shape” podcast. “I’ve been cooking some stuff up in the lab. I think the Vikings need to trade back for Kirk Cousins. I think it’s time to get Kirk Cousins back in Minnesota purple. It’s time to get Perko back in Minnesota.

“He knows KOC’s system. When he played, [Justin Jefferson] was getting fed. Everybody was eating. The defense [and] the offense were playing at a high level. But I think we got to get Perko back in purple.”

Cousins has played 329 pass snaps so far for the Raiders this season, leading to a PFF passing grade of 76.8. Moreover, the veteran QB has thrown for 2,124 passing yards and 19 touchdowns against five interceptions while recording 11 big-time throws and seven turnover-worthy plays.

Ravens’ Derrick Henry Makes Sense for the Vikings

Moreover, Barr noted that the Baltimore Ravens‘ season is likely done, with Lamar Jackson being placed on Injured Reserve and sidelined indefinitely after undergoing surgery for a right thumb injury. As a result, he would like the Vikings not to pursue the Indianapolis Colts‘ Jonathan Taylor, but Derrick Henry instead.

“Now, with a Lamar Jackson injury, the Ravens’ season is done,” Barr added. “Everyone talks about Jonathan Taylor, but the Vikings need to go get Derrick Henry.

“I want to see [Cousins] handing the ball to Derrick Henry, then using play action with Henry and tossing to Jets, [TJ Hockenson], and [Jordan] Addison. I think that would elevate the Vikings immediately to Super Bowl contention.”

Henry has played 285 total snaps so far for the Ravens this season, earning a 74.8 overall PFF grade. Moreover, the veteran running back has carried the ball 158 times for 632 rushing yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 4.0 yards per attempt on the ground and forcing 19 missed tackles as a runner.

Meanwhile, in the passing game, Henry has caught 12 passes on 13 targets for 75 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Insider Gets Blunt on Kirk Cousins Trade Speculation

Ahead of the trade deadline, NFL insider Tom Pelissero spoke about whether it’s realistic for Cousins and the Vikings to reunite again.

“I would say this: I expect that [the Vikings] are evaluating all potential options and seeing if there’s something else,” Pelissero said in a Nov. 5 video from The Ringer. “… If the Raiders had lost to the Jets, I think there would’ve been a real chance that the Raiders would’ve been willing to move Kirk. He lit it up in that game.

“Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 quarterback in the NFL this season by every metric, and he’s doing the Kirko Chainz thing again. Guys are rallying around him. All that, to me, says Mark Davis isn’t going to say, ‘Yeah, let’s just throw the rookie in there.’ This was the way that they set it up.”