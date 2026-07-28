Minnesota Vikings Make Major Adrian Peterson Announcement

The Minnesota Vikings have selected a national television showcase for Adrian Peterson’s official entrance into the franchise’s Ring of Honor.

Minnesota announced on July 28 that Peterson’s induction ceremony will take place when the Vikings host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football on November 9. The ceremony will be held at halftime of the Week 9 matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Peterson was revealed as the Vikings’ 2026 Ring of Honor selection in May, so his induction is not the new portion of Tuesday’s announcement. What Minnesota has now established is the date, opponent and marquee setting for the celebration.

The former running back will become the 29th member of the Vikings Ring of Honor.

Adrian Peterson Ceremony Gets Monday Night Stage

Pairing Peterson’s ceremony with a Monday night game is fitting for one of the most accomplished players in franchise history.

Peterson spent 10 seasons with Minnesota after the Vikings selected him with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2007 NFL draft. He finished his Vikings tenure with franchise records of 2,418 rushing attempts, 11,747 rushing yards and 97 rushing touchdowns.

He also earned seven Pro Bowl selections and seven Associated Press All-Pro honors during his time in Minnesota. Peterson led the NFL in rushing three times and was a first-team All-Pro in 2008, 2009, 2012 and 2015.

No season better explains his place in Vikings history than 2012.

Returning from reconstructive knee surgery, Peterson rushed for 2,097 yards and powered Minnesota into the playoffs. He finished only eight yards shy of Eric Dickerson’s single-season NFL rushing record and was named the league’s Most Valuable Player.

Peterson remains the most recent non-quarterback to win the NFL MVP award, further separating that season from the usual great running back campaign.

The Vikings surprised Peterson with his Ring of Honor invitation during the spring. According to the team, Peterson became emotional while receiving the news from fellow Vikings legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer John Randle.

Vikings-Bills Game Will Carry Multiple Tributes

Peterson’s ceremony will be part of a broader night of recognition at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings will also hold their annual Salute to Service presentation during the Bills game, which falls two days before Veterans Day. Players and coaches will wear Salute to Service apparel, while the team will recognize active-duty, reserve and retired military members through several in-stadium elements.

That creates a crowded but significant setting for one of the most anticipated alumni celebrations the Vikings have held in recent years.

The scheduling also puts Peterson’s return near the center of Minnesota’s season. The Vikings are set to visit the Detroit Lions in Week 8 before hosting Buffalo, then travel to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 10.

The game itself will carry the usual stakes of a nationally televised midseason matchup. At halftime, however, the attention will turn toward a player who defined an era of Vikings football.

Peterson’s relationship with the franchise has already been made permanent on the record book. On November 9, it will become permanent inside U.S. Bank Stadium as well.