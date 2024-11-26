Vikings Lose $4 Million Former Starter to NFC Foe

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans was claimed by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, November 25, effectively ending his time in Minnesota.

The Vikings waived Evans on Saturday, November 23 to make roster room for tight end Nick Muse, who was needed with starter Josh Oliver out with an ankle injury.

While there was hope internally that Evans would clear waivers and Minnesota could sign him to the practice squad, Minnesota Star Tribune beat reporter Ben Goessling said that the Vikings did not expect Evans to clear waivers.

“Akayleb Evans is gone, after the Vikings waived him on Saturday,” Goessling wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “A source said then that Evans likely wouldn’t make it through waivers; he’s officially with a new team.”

At 6-foot-2, and 198 pounds, Evans seemed like the prototype cornerback for Brian Flores, who would prefer physical press corners in his scheme. He started 15 games in 2023 but was benched twice in the final three weeks of the season.

Evans did not put forth a convincing performance that he could start, prompting the Vikings to sign veteran Stephon Gilmore late in training camp. Evans played just three defensive snaps all season before his release.

The Panthers picked up the remainder of Evans’ $4.4 million rookie deal. Evans joins a crew of Vikings castaways in Carolina, including Adam Thielen, D.J. Wonnum, Mike Boone, Xavier Woods and Dan Chisena.

Akayleb Evans is the Latest Bust From Vikings’ 2022 Draft Class

A 2022 fourth-round pick at 118th overall, Evans is the latest member of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s first draft class that contributed little to the team over the years.

Five 2022 draftees have departed Minnesota: safety Lewis Cine (first round, 32nd overall), cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (second round, 42nd overall), linebacker Esezi Otomewo (fifth round, 165th overall) tackle Vederian Lowe (sixth round, 184th overall), and Evans.

It hasn’t gone much better with the rest of the 2022 draft class.

Right tackle Ed Ingram (second round, 59th overall) had started every game through two-and-a-half seasons but was benched for Dalton Risner in Week 11.

Inside linebacker Brian Asamoah (third round, 66th overall) had a promising rookie season but has since only contributed on special teams along with Muse (seventh round, 227th overall)

Wide receiver Jalen Nailor (sixth round, 191st overall) reeled in his fifth touchdown of the season in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears but hasn’t been a consistent contributor this season, averaging 1.5 catches per game this year.

It’s N0t All on Adofo-Mensah

The blame for a poor draft class in 2022 ultimately comes back to Adofo-Mensah, but several factors should be considered.

Arriving in January 2022, Adofo-Mensah had an abridged scouting season. Part of the conditions of his revamp of the front office was for him to keep Rick Spielman’s scouting department for that season as well. There’s been an influx of Adofo-Mensah’s scouting crew since then.

The defensive players from the 2022 draft class also found themselves in a system change after Ed Donatell’s firing. Brian Flores’ scheme demands a lot of its players, and the 2022 draftees were selected to fit Donatell’s plans for the defense.