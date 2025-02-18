Vikings Legend Touts Super Bowl Champion Replacement for Sam Darnold

Minnesota Vikings legend and Hall of Famer Jared Allen believes there is a ceiling with Sam Darnold as QB1. Allen also believes New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers could put the Vikings over.

The Hall of Famer competed against Rodgers throughout his career and twice a season as a member of the Vikings while the QB was with the Green Bay Packers.

Allen cited his experience with Brett Favre, who won one Super Bowl in his career, like Rodgers.

“I say – reluctantly – yes. Only because I experienced it with Brett, right? And it’s creepy how it’s the same path, right?” Allen told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on February 18. “ Everybody thought Brett was done. He came to us in ‘09, and he had fire, right, and he was hungry. And we went out and destroyed the [NFC] North.”

Favre, in his age-40 season, completed a career-high 68.4% of his passes for 4,202 yards, 33 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions.

That is the second-fewest picks in a single season of Favre’s 20-year career.

Those Vikings went 12-4 during the regular season and reached the NFC Championship Game but lost to the New Orleans Saints. Favre spent two seasons in Minnesota before giving way to Donovan McNabb, who was 35 years old and on his third team in his final NFL season.

Then, the Vikings had Christian Ponder – the No. 12 pick in that year’s draft – to turn to. This Vikings team would have J.J. McCarthy, who the Vikings traded up to select at No. 10 in 2024.

“I guess the question is where does Aaron’s head lie on that, right? Is he willing to come in and be a functional part of this organization, to be a functional part of that process? Or is that demand – it’s hard sometimes when a vet’s had so much success to kind of let loose of the reins and let the coach do it, Allen said.

“I’m not opposed to that on a one-year stopgap if you think J.J. McCarthy needs a little more time. Because let’s be honest, if you want your young quarterback – who we’re saying is the future of the Vikings – there’s not many better people he can learn behind. You look at the success Aaron Rogers had sitting behind Brett Favre all those years. And now … if you do it at a decent rate, the weapons are there, and my goodness.”

Rodgers, 41, threw for 3,897 yards, 28 TDs, and 11 INTs on 63% completion in 2024.

The Jets informed Rodgers they plan to move on this offseason. Rodgers is on a four-year, $120 million contract. His release is likely the only realistic way for Rodgers to find his way to the Vikings this offseason.

Jared Allen Doubts Sam Darnold as Super Bowl QB for Vikings Amid Aaron Rodgers Push

Darnold, 27, completed 66.2% of his throws for 4,319 yards, 35 TDs and 12 picks. He is coming off a one-year, $10 million contract and is due for a significant raise this offseason.

Valuations of that deal have fluctuated after his Pro Bowl season ended poorly.

“At the end of the day, we’re trying to win Super Bowls. And if I’m being brutally honest, I don’t know that he’s gonna be the guy that takes us to a Super Bowl,” Allen said. “But then, what do you do with J.J. in the background?

“Either J.J.’s the guy, and you got to give him the reins, or you got to figure out a long-term goal. If you think Sam’s a long-term goal, that’s fine. But then you got to go out, and you gotta bolster that offensive line. And you got to do some things to where you can take the ball out of his hands a few more times in the game and not have forced him to drop back and throw the ball 40 times a game.”

The Vikings could apply the franchise or transition tags to Darnold. The former would allow them to extend or trade him at a later date.

With the latter, the Vikings would retain the right to match any offers he may receive.

Vikings QB Sam Darnold Mum on Free Agency

Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2018 draft by the Jets, has not wavered from his stance on upcoming free agency.

“I think right now, just working with my agent, I need to really just continue to talk to him and hash out those details on what we’re kind of looking for,” Darnold told RG.org’s DJ Siddiqi in an interview published on February 17. “That’s really it. I’ve had a couple of conversations, but nothing groundbreaking, nothing worth reporting about.”

The Vikings remain open to bringing Darnold back, as head coach Kevin O’Connell has indicated on several occasions.

They are also expected to hold the line on their price point. That is what they did with Kirk Cousins in 2024. The difference is that the Vikings went into the 2024 offseason without an in-house option like McCarthy.