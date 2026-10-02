Vikings Analyst Floats “Godfather Offer” for 2x Pro Bowl QB

The quarterback position is one that has been a hot topic of discussion for the Minnesota Vikings. From naming Kyler Murray the starter to trading J. J. McCarthy to the New York Giants, the organization has yet to find stability at the position in a meaningful way. Thor Nystrom believes that the organization should make a major effort to acquire a player like Justin Herbert.

Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers as a whole are struggling. The organization is currently 0-3, and the quarterback is taking a lot of heat. In three games, he has thrown for 627 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions. The Oregon product boasts a 73.4 passer rating and has been sacked eight times. He has also rushed the ball 12 times for 48 yards.

That being said, the Vikings could use additional depth at the position in the offseason. Murray is currently on a one-year deal. They could use Herbert’s skill set, and as Nystrom notes, he could be a fit in a Kevin O’Connell offense.

“I mean, next year the parameters of the kind of quarterback that Kevin O’Connell needs to run this offense — it’s the pre-made veteran quarterback that’s a top-tier quarterback in the NFL. Like, I just sort of expect them to make a Godfather offer in the offseason for a guy like Justin Herbert. They have some draft picks, but yeah, I don’t think you can just assume that they’re going to take a first-round quarterback again. And if they did, I don’t know how you could trust this staff to develop that quarterback. Kevin O’Connell and Josh McCown combined over their career have developed as many quarterbacks as we have here on the panel. So I think it’s going to be an acquisition of a veteran quarterback over the offseason. I would be surprised if they re-sign Kyler to a big money long-term contract. He’s not a great fit for the offense. That speaks to the short-term thing. They’re just going to have to get through the rest of the season with Kyler and Wentz. That’s their deep competitive quarterback room.”

Justin Herbert And Vikings Could Benefit From Deal

Herbert and the Vikings could be a match made in heaven. There is no doubting that the quarterback has struggled in the Chargers’ current system. Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel was brought in to unlock the Chargers’ offense, but so far that has not been the case. The quarterback could thrive in Minnesota for several reasons, and the organization could unlock his full potential.

For one, Herbert has the skills to throw deep down the field. This could be beneficial to both him and playmaker Justin Jefferson. Currently, Herbert has not found a ton of success with the deep throw. For example, he went one-of-seven on deep throws last week against the Buffalo Bills. The Chargers’ playmakers have not performed at a high level this season, and Herbert in the Vikings’ system could be something that benefits both the quarterback and the team.

Vikings Defense Brings Quite The Contrast

Another big factor is the defense of the Vikings. The unit has one of the most successful defenses in the NFL this season. They rank first in the NFL with 14 sacks, as well as first in the NFL in third-down defense at 22.7%. They are also top in red zone defense with an 11.1 opponent conversion rate. On top of this, they only allow 13.7 points per game.

The Chargers defense is quite the contrast. They are tied for 19th in the NFL with seven sacks. They do excel in third-down defense at 35.1%. The unit is 12th in the NFL in red zone defense at 58.3%. Those metrics are not necessarily poor.

However, the Chargers do have a major weak spot. They allow 25.3 points per game, which is 30th in the NFL. The team has allowed 76 points over three contests. The team has struggled to play complementary football around Herbert and these numbers are proof of that.

Justin Herbert Could Benefit From Scenery Change

For his career, Herbert has 24,820 passing yards, 166 touchdowns, and 62 interceptions. He has shown stability and consistency at the position for the Chargers. It would be interesting to see him in an open Kevin O’Connell offense with stability on both lines and wide receiver playmakers

The odds of landing Herbert may not be high; However, he would be an intriguing fit and fill the need for a veteran quarterback at the position.

Landing Herbert is certainly fun to think about. Whether it will happen remains to be seen.