Vikings Trade Pitch Flips Sam Howell, Pick for $34M QB to Challenge JJ McCarthy

The Minnesota Vikings don’t need another quarterback at the present moment, though upgrading at the position behind presumed starter J.J. McCarthy could be a sensible move.

ESPN analysts Ben Solak and Seth Walder both pitched trades on Wednesday, June 4, in which Minnesota flips either backup QB Sam Howell or a conditional Day 3 pick, plus cash considerations, to the Atlanta Falcons to reunite with Kirk Cousins.

Another position to take, however, would be to utilize the assets proposed in both trade ideas and combine them to deal for a considerably younger QB who could challenge McCarthy over the next couple of years as he develops under head coach Kevin O’Connell.

The idea that Minnesota is the best place for a young quarterback given the combination of roster talent and O’Connell’s steady hand is a popular notion throughout the league. Therefore, sending Howell and a late Day 2 or early Day 3 pick to the Indianapolis Colts for Anthony Richardson could be a feasible move on both sides of the equation, should former Vikings quarterback Daniel Jones beat Richardson out for the starting job in Indy either during the preseason or at some point in the upcoming year.

Colts Could Move on From Anthony Richardson in Multiple Scenarios

The Colts are in a position of flux heading into 2025 after the passing of longtime owner Jim Irsay in May.

New ownership could lead to new management and a new coaching staff, as general manager Chris Ballard is entering his ninth season in that role and head coach Shane Steichen has a .500 record (17-17) and no playoff appearances two years into his tenure as Ballard’s most recent guy.

Steichen benched Richardson in favor of then 39-year-old Joe Flacco during the middle of last season, as the No. 4 pick in the 2023 draft struggled to grasp the offense, pass efficiently and protect the football. Injury robbed Richardson of all but four games during his rookie campaign as well.

The Colts brought in Daniel Jones, most recently of the Vikings, on a one-year deal in 2025 to compete with Richardson for the starting job. Should Jones win that job at any point in the preseason or the regular season, the likely indication would be that Richardson’s time in Indy is over.

The same could also be true if a new principal owner decides to clean house in the front office and on the coaching staff and reset with new leadership who has no connection to Richardson, either pre-draft or during his NFL career.

Kevin O’Connell, Anthony Richardson Have Bond

Another layer to the notion of Richardson as a sleeper target for the Vikings is an interaction he had with O’Connell during a regular season game in 2024.

The Vikings squared off against the Colts in Week 9, ultimately winning that contest. After the game, in which Richardson did not play per his coach’s decision, O’Connell met the QB at midfield and shared a message of support with him.

Kevin O'Connell’s words of encouragement for Anthony Richardson: pic.twitter.com/1c1EQbWurE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2024

“Hey, do me a favor and remember something,” O’Connell said to Richardson. “You’re a bad dude, and you’re going to play a long time in this league. Go to work every day. Good things will happen for you. I still believe in you.”

Minnesota hasn’t promised McCarthy the starting job in 2025 after he missed the entirety of his rookie campaign with a knee injury, though the likelihood is that the QB1 spot is currently his to lose.

Richardson has two years remaining on his $34 million rookie contract, which includes a fifth-year option for 2027 next summer.