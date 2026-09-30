Former Minnesota Vikings Linebacker Signs With NFC Rival Atlanta Falcons

The Minnesota Vikings selected Brian Asamoah II in the third round of the 2022 draft.

Now, the 6-foot-1, 230-pound linebacker is taking his talents to a new NFC city, landing with one of the Vikings’ conference rivals.

“Sources: The #Falcons are signing former #Vikings LB Brian Asamoah II,” The Schultz Report’s Jordan Schultz reported on X on September 30. “A former 3rd-round pick out of Oklahoma, Asamoah recently worked out for Atlanta and will provide much-needed depth.”

“See-ball, get-ball linebacker with an itchy, twitchy trigger and explosive pursuit speed. Asamoah is adequate at reading keys and diagnosing the action with quickness. His pursuit paths to the football are aggressive but they’re lacking in technique to maintain his gap integrity,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote in 2022.

“Playing style is likely to have him around the football more often than not, but consistency in finishing tackles could be an issue for him in the pros. He’s athletic in pass coverage and could stand out on special teams. Asamoah is a 3-4 weakside inside linebacker or a 4-3 Will with the potential to find starting reps down the road.”

Ex-Vikings LB Brian Asamoah II Joins Falcons

The Vikings selected Asamoah 66th overall. He has appeared in 50 games, all as a reserve, tallying 30 total tackles, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 recovery.

Asamoah spent most of the 2025 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. That came after the Vikings waived him in August 2025. He had stints with the Tennessee Titans and the Las Vegas Raiders during the preseason and into the campaign.

Asamoah was a part of the first in a polarizing set of drafts from the Vikings under former general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. From 2022 through Adofo-Mensah’s firing in 2025, the Vikings drafted 28 players. 10 remain with the team following the J.J. McCarthy trade.

Of that group, four are full-time starters, and that final tally includes kicker Will Reichard.