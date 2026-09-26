Minnesota Vikings Announce Bad News About 242-Tackle ‘Menace’

The Minnesota Vikings will be without Ivan Pace Jr. on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3.

“LB Ivan Pace Jr. (Not Injury Related – Personal) did not travel with the team and his game status is now questionable,” the Vikings posted on X on September 26, setting off a slew of reactions on social media.

Pace is not a starter on defense, but he is an impact player.

“Notable here,” The Athletic’s Alec Lewis posted on X in reaction to the news. “Ivan Pace Jr. has been really good so far in 2026. A critical role on special teams, too.”

Vikings Lose Key Contributor in Ivan Pace Jr. Before Buccaneers Game

Pace has seen his role reduced since a standout rookie season as an undrafted free agent with the Vikings in 2023, but he still makes his presence felt. That includes in the Vikings’ win over the Chicago Bears in Week 2.

“#Vikings LB Ivan Pace Jr. played a pivotal role on the biggest play of the game. Pace makes first contact with Swift, allowing Redmond to clean up & punch the ball out. [boxing glove emoji],” VkingsVerified posted on X on September 24, including a clip of the play and adding, “Doesn’t get credit on the stat sheet, but IPJ made this play possible.”

Pace has 242 career tackles.

However, he logged 102 of those during that standout rookie campaign, underscoring how his role has changed in the years since, and there is a reason.

“The nickname hasn’t changed. It’s still ‘The Menace,’” Lewis wrote in August. “He arrives from all angles and blasts everyone from offensive linemen to running backs, whoever is in his path. Pass coverage isn’t his strength. It never will be.”

Despite that, Pace continues to find ways to affect the game in positive ways.

The Vikings can and have won without Pace before. But it is a blow to defensive and special teams units that are among the best and/or most capable in the NFL in 2026.