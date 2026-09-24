Baker Mayfield Sends Eye-Opening Message About Vikings QB

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray has a bit of history heading into Sunday’s game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is a former teammate, as well as a close friend, of Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield gave Murray props ahead of the game, as the Vikings look to improve to 3-0.

Mayfield and the Buccaneers come into this game with a 0-2 record. They most recently lost to the Cleveland Browns by a 23-19 margin.

In the meantime, the Vikings are riding high at 2-0. They most recently beat the Chicago Bears by a 9-3 score. Both teams are trending in different directions, but the friendship between the two quarterbacks remains tightly wound. Mayfield talked about one quality that he notices in Murray, as transcribed by Fox Sports’ Greg Auman.

“Kyler and I are close. Just spending a couple of years with at school. Just getting to know him as a person. You know, I’ve seen–He’s got a reputation on the outside. Once you get to know the guy. Listen, I understand when people don’t like him, but don’t get me wrong. I’d say the same thing about myself. But once you get to know him, I really appreciate the worker that he is. He knows what he wants, he knows his goals, he works extremely hard to go get those. I’m just happy for him getting a new chance somewhere else, new scenery, and just having a coach that is going to try and get the best out of him.”

Vikings QB And Baker Mayfield Share Bond

Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray share a unique bond from their time in Oklahoma. Murray transferred to Oklahoma in early 2016 after playing as a freshman at Texas A&M. Murray had to sit out the 2016 season, as he was the scout team quarterback. Mayfield was quarterbacking the Sooners at the time.

Things lined up well for Murray to take over in 2017. However, Mayfield was able to get an extra year of eligibility after he petitioned for it. As a result, Murray was the backup to Mayfield. That did not seem to deter their relationship, however. The two were even roommates during this time. Their careers mirrored each other in more ways than one, and that was evident when Mayfield left.

Mayfield would go on to win the Heisman in 2017. The quarterback would then go on to be the first overall selection of the Cleveland Browns that year. It was finally Murray’s turn to take things over at Oklahoma, and he did so in spades. He threw for 4,361 yards, 42 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He had a 199.2 passer efficiency rating, which was an NCAA single-season record at the time. Much like his former teammate, Murray would be selected as the top overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the draft. This just added another parallel in their careers.

Vikings Star And Baker Mayfield Have Unique Story

Murray has a perfect 3-0 record against Mayfield. His last victory against Mayfield came when the Cardinals took on the Los Angeles Rams on December 11, 2022. They won by a 27-17 margin. This was right before the quarterback suffered a major ACL injury that season. He was able to pick up the victory and play at a high level for the Cardinals.

This is a rather unique story in many ways. Perhaps the most notable thing here is that there is no animosity between the two. Both quarterbacks achieved tremendous things in their collegiate careers. Both quarterbacks also were highly-touted draft selections. Neither of them seemed fazed by the threat of competition.

They will be competing in a different way on Sunday, and it’s just another chapter in what has been an exciting story.