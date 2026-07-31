Vikings QB Battle Heating Up After One QB Struggles With 1s

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback competition has been a storyline throughout the entirety of training camp. On Thursday, we saw several media members crown the winner of the first two days of training camp. It’s not the veteran brought in via free agency. Multiple reporters indicated that J. K McCarthy has won the first two training camp practice days.

SKOR North’s Thor Nystrom has been following the training camp battle closely. Although both quarterbacks have gotten a fair shake at things, Nystrom believes that McCarthy won the day on Thursday. He explained why in a social media post on Thursday.

Vikings Sophomore QB Has Strong Week

McCarthy has set the tone immediately since training camp started. He opened camp completing 12 of 15 passes during 11-on-11 drills on the first day. The second day was a little bit more even as both quarterbacks created reps with the starting unit. This also meant that players went through different tempos according to the quarterback.

This comes as he has been able to bounce back from injuries suffered in his rookie season. That, combined with Murray’s struggles, has made the first two days successful for McCarthy.

In the meantime, Murray struggled a bit on Thursday. He fumbled a few snaps and threw a couple of near-interceptions on Thursday. Will Ragatz confirmed this. It was not a good day for the veteran quarterback, as he looks to make an impact on the offense. If anything, it looked like a quarterback who is trying to learn the offense against a quarterback who is already familiar with the system.

It has been reported that coach Kevin O’Connell has a specific date in mind to announce the starting quarterback. Although the date has not been made public, one has to think it will take place after the preseason games have been completed.

Vikings QB Battle Far From Over

While winning the first two training camp practices are not the final measuring stick, it does give McCarthy some hope in this competition. Murray was thought to be the veteran quarterback to help bridge the gap. Now, McCarthy is working his way back into the thick of things with a strong pair of days.

There is still a lot of training camp to go, and a lot more opportunities for either quarterback to seize control of this battle. However, it appears that McCarthy is making a strong push, a push that cannot be ignored. Murray undoubtedly has the veteran upper hand, and rightfully so. However, McCarthy has made it clear that he is still very much a part of this competition. It’s a good problem to have for the Vikings, as they look to find some form of consistent quarterback play for the first time in quite a while. That’s what makes this battle even more exciting.

If anything, the first couple of days of training camp did nothing to calm down the storylines. This is a battle that may be closely contested and happily watched over the next couple of weeks now it’s up to both quarterbacks bring forth their best effort.