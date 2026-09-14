Bears HC Ben Johnson Gets Blunt About Facing Vikings in Week 2

The Minnesota Vikings will face another NFC North rival in Week 2 as they take on the Chicago Bears. Both teams are coming off wins in Week 1, with the Bears scoring 59 points while the Vikings recorded 22 points in the fourth quarter for the come-from-behind win.

Moreover, it will pit head coach Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams against Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Johnson and Williams are continuing the Bears’ offensive firepower from last season. After a challenging first half, the Vikings only allowed three points against the Green Bay Packers in the second half.

Ahead of the Week 2 game, Johnson appeared on ESPN Chicago on Sept. 14 and shared his thoughts on facing the Vikings as both teams are eyeing a 2-0 start.

“It’s a really good team,” Johnson said. “I got a lot of respect for the Minnesota Vikings. These guys are talented in all three phases. I think Kevin O’Connell is a phenomenal football coach. I think Brian Flores is a phenomenal football coach.

“These are always very, very difficult, and of course, last year we played them early in the season and we weren’t able to come away with the win. It’ll be one of those again where whatever we can do, September football can be ugly. It’s not necessarily clean, and yet we just got to do the best we can to complement each other and find a way to win.”

Bears Will Need to Improve Defense Ahead of Vikings Game

Minnesota will have an opportunity to put up points themselves, as the Carolina Panthers did record 37 points, and that’s often enough to get a win. However, the Panthers’ defense couldn’t make any stops. As a result, if the Vikings’ offense can carry their Week 1 momentum and make stops, then it could give them a chance to start 2-0.

Johnson notes that his defense will need to improve and can’t give up 37 points ahead of their game against the Vikings.

“I think there were some good things out there,” Johnson added. “We had a number of three-and-outs. We had some takeaways; we had a fourth-down stop. But overall, I think there was a level of disappointment. Anytime you give up 37 points and that amount of yards and explosive plays, no one’s feeling really good after the game.

“I think we had the right demeanor in the locker room. I think guys were happy that we were able to find a way to win. Yet at the same time, talking to a number of those guys one-on-one, they’re just shaking their heads and saying, ‘It’s not good enough. It needs to be better.'”

Dallas Turner Looks to Continue Impressive Week 1 Showing

One of the players that the Bears will need to watch out for is Dallas Turner. Against the Packers, Turner played 56 snaps, leading to a PFF defensive grade of 81.5.

Moreover, he recorded nine total tackles, one sack, four QB hits, four hurries, and one forced fumble. After the game, former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber had nothing but praise when it came to Turner.

“How many people were watching him specifically today? Just whether or not he can be the guy,” Leber said on the Sept. 13 edition of “Sound the Horn.” “Can he take over for Jonathan Greenard? Did we make a mistake? Was this the right move?

“I’ll tell you definitively right now, [Turner is] the dude. He absolutely is a three-down player. He can play the run. We definitely know he’s got such a quick first step, and he put that on display a lot today.”