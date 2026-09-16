Bears’ Caleb Williams Has Strong Words for Vikings Defense Before Week 2

The Minnesota Vikings‘ defense found its groove in the second half against the Green Bay Packers. After giving up 19 points in the first half, the unit gave up only three points in the second half.

Minnesota’s defense will have to carry that second-half form against the Packers to the Week 2 game against the Chicago Bears. Chicago is coming off putting up 59 points in the Week 1 win over the Carolina Panthers.

As a result, the Bears offense enters this game against the Vikings with plenty of momentum. Ahead of the game on Sept. 20, Bears QB Caleb Williams spoke about the challenge of facing the Minnesota defense.

“This week is not fun during the week, but when you get to game day and you get out there, all the reps throughout the week, all the film and things like that, to be able to get out there and compete versus their defense, which they have great players over there, but also that scheme is one of a kind,” Williams told reporters on Sept. 16.

“As a competitor, as a challenger, it does get you going a little bit early in the week. It’s exciting, and we’ve got a really big challenge ahead of us.”

Brian Flores Will Be Testing Caleb Williams’ Mental Strength

Against the Panthers, Williams went 21-for-29 with a completion percentage of 72.4 for 269 passing yards, averaging 9.3 yards per attempt, and two touchdowns.

While the Bears star is coming off a solid performance, he knows facing defensive coordinator Brian Flores is a different challenge. Williams noted that facing the Vikings’ defense does test his mental strength.

“It’s a game plan, defense, and so he’s going to game plan all the way up to the T, from first snap to last snap,” Williams added. “Coach calls this a mental war when you go versus him, and that’s what it is. You’ve got to be able to go out there, and things are going to happen. Bad things are going to happen. You got to be able to fight back and stay steady.

“That’s one of the biggest things, not allowing his defense and all of that to flush to you and get in your mind. That’s one of the first. And then after that, you stay steady and things like that. Now it’s time to go make plays and get completions, and when the big ones show up, take them and find them.”

Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell on Facing Caleb Williams

Meanwhile, ahead of the Week 2 game against the Bears, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell shared his thoughts on Williams and the offense’s ability to play on schedule while speaking to KFAN’s Paul Allen.

“He’s so talented when he breaks contain,” O’Connell said on Sept. 15. “… It doesn’t matter whether it’s right, whether it’s left. He’s got such athletic ability to then make all the throws.

“You can just go back to the Rams playoff game, that heave that he threw up there, and in that offense, the way they space the field, the type of targets that he has, whether they’re receivers, tight ends, Swift out of the backfield, they all are capable of making huge plays, and that’s on schedule.”