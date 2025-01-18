Hi, Subscriber

Rival Makes Announcement on Vikings Coach Amid Uncertain Future

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Andrew Van Ginkel, Minnesota Vikings
Getty
Andrew Van Ginkel #43 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Minnesota Vikings won seven more games than NFL.com’s Cynthia Frelund projected for them in September. And for as explosive as the Vikings’ offense was, they can point to Brian Flores’ defenses for keeping them in some games too.

Flores’ prowess has garnered him warranted attention, with several head coaching interviews lined up, including with the NFC North rival Chicago Bears on Saturday, January 18.

The Bears announced they officially completed that interview.

“We have completed an interview with head coach candidate Brian Flores,” the Bears social media team posted on X on January 18.

The Bears fired former head coach Matt Eberflus in November, replacing him with Thomas Brown. Brown replaced Shane Waldron as offensive coordinator just three weeks prior. The Bears are now searching for the 19th head coach in franchise history.

Among the potentially appealing pieces are a defense helmed by Jaylon Johnson at cornerback and Montez Sweat at defensive end.

Caleb Williams at QB could make searching for an offensive coordinator less of a chore too.

Brian Flores’ Miami Dolphins Tenure a Key to Next HC Job

Brian Flores, Tua Tagovailoa, Minnesota Vikings

GettyTua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins interacts with former head coach Brian Flores during mandatory minicamp.

Flores’ first head coaching tenure will likely be a discussion above and before his work as a coordinator, which spans between the Vikings and New England Patriots. Flores also spent a season as an assistant with the Pittsburgh Steelers, though not calling plays.

Still, his stint with the Miami Dolphins remains a polarizing subject.

“Bears above-.500 seasons 2013-24: 1,” The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain posted on X in reaction to the news. “Dolphins above-.500 seasons under Brian Flores: 2”

Flores, along with then-defensive coordinator Josh Boyer got the Dolphins from the No. 32-ranked scoring unit in (2019) to No. 6 in 2020. By Year 3, however, the defense had fallen back to the middle of the pack, and that was just one of a myriad of issues Flores had in Miami.

Most prominent among them is his ongoing anti-discrimination lawsuit against several NFL teams and the league itself and his failed connection with Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Flores told reporters in August that he has reflected on his time in Miami and is always hoping to get better. He admitted the news did not find him well, and that he hopes to create a situation where no players say that about him.

He also said he was open to speaking with Tagovailoa, but that has yet to happen.

Bears Could Hurt Vikings in 2 Ways With Potential Brian Flores Hire

Brian Flores, Minnesota Vikings

GettyMinnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores takes the field before a game against the Green Bay Packers.

Flores – who has also been linked to the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets – could hurt the Vikings in two ways if he left for the Bears. The first would be his departure.

The Vikings ranked fifth in scoring defense and were No. 2 against the run. They also led the league in interceptions, though that tends to fluctuate more than the first two metrics. The Vikings ranked sixth in blitz rate, per Pro Football Reference, and were fifth in sacks.

Vikings EDGE Andrew Van Ginkel, who was with Flores in Miami, earned Second-Team All-Pro.

Flores could also poach Vikings QB Josh McCown for his offensive coordinator.

McCown has operated in concert with head coach Kevin O’Connell since joining the Vikings during the 2024 offseason, including scouting Williams.

McCown, who interviewed twice for the Houston Texans head coaching job in 2022, also played QB for the Bears from 2011 through 2013. It is unclear if he would have interest in such a move, but the opportunity could arise and spell ominous news for the Vikings.

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

Read More
, ,

Minnesota Vikings Players

Jordan Addison's headshot J. Addison
Cam Akers's headshot C. Akers
Brian Asamoah's headshot B. Asamoah
Travis Bell's headshot T. Bell
Mekhi Blackmon's headshot M. Blackmon
Garrett Bradbury's headshot G. Bradbury
Blake Brandel's headshot B. Brandel
Jonathan Bullard's headshot J. Bullard
Camryn Bynum's headshot C. Bynum
Henry Byrd's headshot H. Byrd
Blake Cashman's headshot B. Cashman
Ty Chandler's headshot T. Chandler
Sam Darnold's headshot S. Darnold
Christian Darrisaw's headshot C. Darrisaw
Andrew DePaola's headshot A. DePaola
Dan Feeney's headshot D. Feeney
Jeremy Flax's headshot J. Flax
Stephon Gilmore's headshot S. Gilmore
Jonathan Greenard's headshot J. Greenard
Shaquill Griffin's headshot S. Griffin
Kamu Grugier-Hill's headshot K. Grugier-Hill
Kahlef Hailassie's headshot K. Hailassie
C.J. Ham's headshot C. Ham
Jonathan Harris's headshot J. Harris
T.J. Hockenson's headshot T. Hockenson
Ed Ingram's headshot E. Ingram
Lucky Jackson's headshot L. Jackson
Theo Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Justin Jefferson's headshot J. Jefferson
Marcellus Johnson's headshot M. Johnson
Jeshaun Jones's headshot J. Jones
Pat Jones's headshot P. Jones
Aaron Jones's headshot A. Jones
Daniel Jones's headshot D. Jones
Michael Jurgens's headshot M. Jurgens
Bobby McCain's headshot B. McCain
J.J. McCarthy's headshot J. McCarthy
Dwight McGlothern's headshot D. McGlothern
Josh Metellus's headshot J. Metellus
Fabian Moreau's headshot F. Moreau
Nick Mullens's headshot N. Mullens
Johnny Mundt's headshot J. Mundt
Calvin Munson's headshot C. Munson
Gabriel Murphy's headshot G. Murphy
Byron Murphy's headshot B. Murphy
Nick Muse's headshot N. Muse
Jalen Nailor's headshot J. Nailor
Brian O'Neill's headshot B. O'Neill
Josh Oliver's headshot J. Oliver
Ivan Pace's headshot I. Pace
Harrison Phillips's headshot H. Phillips
Brandon Powell's headshot B. Powell
David Quessenberry's headshot D. Quessenberry
Jalen Redmond's headshot J. Redmond
Will Reichard's headshot W. Reichard
Trevor Reid's headshot T. Reid
Sammis Reyes's headshot S. Reyes
Bo Richter's headshot B. Richter
Dalton Risner's headshot D. Risner
Cam Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Levi Drake Rodriguez's headshot L. Rodriguez
Walter Rouse's headshot W. Rouse
Brett Rypien's headshot B. Rypien
Zavier Scott's headshot Z. Scott
Trent Sherfield's headshot T. Sherfield
Harrison Smith's headshot H. Smith
Reddy Steward's headshot R. Steward
Taki Taimani's headshot T. Taimani
Thayer Thomas's headshot T. Thomas
Ambry Thomas's headshot A. Thomas
NaJee Thompson's headshot N. Thompson
Jerry Tillery's headshot J. Tillery
Max Tooley's headshot M. Tooley
Dallas Turner's headshot D. Turner
Andrew Van Ginkel's headshot A. Van Ginkel
Jay Ward's headshot J. Ward
Jihad Ward's headshot J. Ward
Leroy Watson's headshot L. Watson
Nahshon Wright's headshot N. Wright
Ryan Wright's headshot R. Wright

Comments

Rival Makes Announcement on Vikings Coach Amid Uncertain Future

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x