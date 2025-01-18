Rival Makes Announcement on Vikings Coach Amid Uncertain Future

The Minnesota Vikings won seven more games than NFL.com’s Cynthia Frelund projected for them in September. And for as explosive as the Vikings’ offense was, they can point to Brian Flores’ defenses for keeping them in some games too.

Flores’ prowess has garnered him warranted attention, with several head coaching interviews lined up, including with the NFC North rival Chicago Bears on Saturday, January 18.

The Bears announced they officially completed that interview.

“We have completed an interview with head coach candidate Brian Flores,” the Bears social media team posted on X on January 18.

The Bears fired former head coach Matt Eberflus in November, replacing him with Thomas Brown. Brown replaced Shane Waldron as offensive coordinator just three weeks prior. The Bears are now searching for the 19th head coach in franchise history.

Among the potentially appealing pieces are a defense helmed by Jaylon Johnson at cornerback and Montez Sweat at defensive end.

Caleb Williams at QB could make searching for an offensive coordinator less of a chore too.

Brian Flores’ Miami Dolphins Tenure a Key to Next HC Job

Flores’ first head coaching tenure will likely be a discussion above and before his work as a coordinator, which spans between the Vikings and New England Patriots. Flores also spent a season as an assistant with the Pittsburgh Steelers, though not calling plays.

Still, his stint with the Miami Dolphins remains a polarizing subject.

“Bears above-.500 seasons 2013-24: 1,” The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain posted on X in reaction to the news. “Dolphins above-.500 seasons under Brian Flores: 2”

Flores, along with then-defensive coordinator Josh Boyer got the Dolphins from the No. 32-ranked scoring unit in (2019) to No. 6 in 2020. By Year 3, however, the defense had fallen back to the middle of the pack, and that was just one of a myriad of issues Flores had in Miami.

Most prominent among them is his ongoing anti-discrimination lawsuit against several NFL teams and the league itself and his failed connection with Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Flores told reporters in August that he has reflected on his time in Miami and is always hoping to get better. He admitted the news did not find him well, and that he hopes to create a situation where no players say that about him.

He also said he was open to speaking with Tagovailoa, but that has yet to happen.

Bears Could Hurt Vikings in 2 Ways With Potential Brian Flores Hire

Flores – who has also been linked to the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets – could hurt the Vikings in two ways if he left for the Bears. The first would be his departure.

The Vikings ranked fifth in scoring defense and were No. 2 against the run. They also led the league in interceptions, though that tends to fluctuate more than the first two metrics. The Vikings ranked sixth in blitz rate, per Pro Football Reference, and were fifth in sacks.

Vikings EDGE Andrew Van Ginkel, who was with Flores in Miami, earned Second-Team All-Pro.

Flores could also poach Vikings QB Josh McCown for his offensive coordinator.

McCown has operated in concert with head coach Kevin O’Connell since joining the Vikings during the 2024 offseason, including scouting Williams.

McCown, who interviewed twice for the Houston Texans head coaching job in 2022, also played QB for the Bears from 2011 through 2013. It is unclear if he would have interest in such a move, but the opportunity could arise and spell ominous news for the Vikings.