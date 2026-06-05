Former Vikings 27-Year Old Linebacker Signed By the Browns

The Minnesota Vikings made some moves on June 4 when they announced that they had signed Michael Briscoe and Trayvon Rudolph, standouts from Cal Poly and Toledo, who were both initially signed by the Seattle Seahawks coming out of the NFL Draft but were quickly cut soon after.

It was perhaps little surprise then that the first place they land is the new home of former Seahawks executive Nolan Teasley, who is the freshly-minted general manager of the Vikings.

However, there was also news concerning a familiar face for the Vikings released on Thursday. Ex-Minnesota linebacker Benton Whitley was signed by the Cleveland Browns.

“Browns have signed DE Benton Whitley.” Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot posted on X.

Who is Linebacker Benton Whitley?

Whitley first entered the league in 2022 as an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross, landing with the Los Angeles Rams.

Whilst he, like many undrafted rookies, did not make the final 53-man roster in his debut season in pro football, he was thought of comparatively high in the NFL, enough at least for the Kansas City Chiefs to sign him to their active roster off the Rams’ practice squad a couple of weeks into the season in 2022, and kept him there for three weeks before dropping him down to their own practice squad.

It was here that the Vikings swooped in and pinched the now 27-year old from Kansas City just one week after his demotion in KC. Whitley spent a month on Minnesota’s active roster – playing in no games – before being released and re-signed to the Vikings’ practice squad.

Minnesota, content with what they had seen, signed him to a reserve/futures contract the following January in 2023, as Whitley just missed out on a role on the active roster, before getting temporarily promoted to play in the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where played just one defensive snap.

More to follow…