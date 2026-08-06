Vikings’ Blake Cashman Gets Blunt on Harrison Smith Situation

The Minnesota Vikings are in their second week of training camp, with their first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 16 fast approaching. Aside from the QB competition, another storyline is whether Harrison Smith will return to play this 2026 season.

Last season, Smith showed that he can still produce despite being in his late 30s. He was out on the field for 793 total snaps, leading to a 68.9 defensive grade.

Furthermore, the Vikings veteran allowed an 81.0 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks. Smith surrendered 21 receptions in coverage and also contributed 42 solo tackles in run support and open-field situations.

With the 2026 season nearing, Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman was asked about Smith and whether he believes that the veteran will be back.

“I will say Harry’s earned the right to take as much time as he needs and wants,” Cashman told KFAN’s Dan Cole and Brandon Mileski on Aug. 5. “I’m sure there’s different dialogue between him, his agent, and the coaching staff, but the guy’s earned the right, I think, not to be here for the meantime if that’s what he chooses.

“If he does choose to come back, or not, that’s his decision. We do miss him, and we’ve got to fill that void, but that’s what training camp is for, to get those reps in and practice that.”

What Harrison Smith Brings to the Vikings’ Defense

Despite those remarks, Cashman noted that Smith is a major piece of their defense, and in a season in which the Vikings are trying to push for the postseason, it would be helpful to have his veteran presence.

“I mean, one of my favorite teammates I’ve had the privilege to play with,” Cashman added. “In this defense, when linebackers got to give checks up front, the secondary, really Harry, his job was to get us organized in the back end, especially on second-and-long and third down.

“Those are critical winning downs in this league. To have a guy like Harry the past couple years for me to play with, he brings a very calm presence. And when you feel calm, you’re confident. The defense is very organized when he’s on the back end making those checks.”

Kevin O’Connell Recently Gave Harrison Smith Update

Recently, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell spoke with the media and shared the latest regarding Smith.

“I would just say I spoke to him recently, just like I always do, and we had a great conversation,” O’Connell told reporters on July 28. “Nothing has really changed. But there was never an expectation, at least on my end or our end.

“I believe that now would be the time we would really dive into that, and we’ll continue to have dialogue with him and keep you guys updated if there were to be anything come about with that.”

It will be interesting to see what Smith decides to do, as a decision should come this month if he wants to play the early part of the season, or perhaps he decides to jump in midway through it. Still, a midseason arrival would mean someone would need to replace the production Smith brings to Minnesota early in the season.