Vikings’ Blake Cashman Gets Blunt on Kyler Murray’s Arrival

Kyler Murray arrived this offseason to challenge for the starting job with the Minnesota Vikings. The former Arizona Cardinals star will have to edge out J.J. McCarthy to be the starter for this upcoming 2026 NFL season.

Nonetheless, Murray cannot only focus on being the Vikings’ starting quarterback. The former No. 1 pick also has to connect with his new teammates to show them that, if he becomes their starting QB, they can believe in him and show he can lead them to the playoffs.

During the May 18 edition of the “Jim Rome Show,” Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman spoke about what he’s seen from Murray since his arrival in Minnesota.

“Kyler’s been great,” Cashman told Rome. “I would say with where we’re at and have been in the offseason program, obviously the offense and the defense have been pretty separate, but Kyler’s been very engaged with everybody in the building, from what I’ve seen, and in our locker room.”

Last season, Murray only had 195 dropbacks due to injury. As a result, he posted a 72.2 overall PFF grade while throwing for 962 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. Moreover, the 28-year-old registered four big-time throws and three turnover-worthy plays.

Meanwhile, on the ground, Murray added 145 scramble yards and one rushing touchdown.

Kyler Murray Looking to Bond With New Teammates

Furthermore, Cashman notes that Murray isn’t only trying to build a relationship with his teammates in the facilities, but the newcomer is also going out of his way to bond away from the football field too.

“We went as a group to a Wild playoff hockey game, and he was there,” Cashman added. “I think that’s important, especially being a new guy, because you’re in a brand-new environment working with brand-new people, and those relationships haven’t formed yet. But to put yourself out there and get to know your teammates and start building those relationships is important to having a good football team.

“I think that camaraderie pays dividends, especially as the season goes on. So Kyler is doing all those things, and we expect him to obviously bring what he brings in our locker room, but bring that on the football field as well.”

Former Vikings QB Warren Moon on Kyler Murray

On the May 18 edition of “Up & Adams,” former Vikings QB Warren Moon had high praise for Murray, but noted that if he doesn’t perform at the level many expect from him, McCarthy will be right there to take the starting job in this competition.

“[Murray] is so dynamic,” Moon said. “He makes so many plays that you go, ‘Wow.’ And then, all of a sudden, he goes through phases where he doesn’t even look like the same guy. I hope that coming into this situation, he’s re-motivated to show what he can do.

“He’s been out of the game for a while with injury. He’s going to a great place, a great coaching staff [and] he has really excellent weapons to throw the football to. It’s all in his possession if he wants it. But J.J. McCarthy is right there, too. I don’t think he’s going to make it easy.”