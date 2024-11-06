Vikings’ Stalled Trade Talks for Top-100 Player Deemed a Deadline Regret

The Minnesota Vikings missed an opportunity to recoup draft capital by failing to seal a deal on trading third-year linebacker Brian Asamoah, a move that was deemed one of the team’s biggest regrets at the trade deadline.

After the NFL trade deadline passed, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on November 6, that the Vikings had trade discussions involving Asamoah, adding that “there was interest, which deepened the intrigue on deadline day,” but Minnesota ultimately “decided to stand pat.”

Selected 66th overall in the third round of the 2022 draft, Asamoah showed promise during his rookie year but has disappeared from the Vikings defense under Brian Flores. Asamoah has played just 13 defensive snaps in eight games this season — all in a Week 3 blowout of the Houston Texans.

The Vikings will have less leverage in the future with Asamoah entering the final year of his contract in 2025. To not recoup draft capital on a top-100 pick has led to some scrutiny.

Fansided’s Cody Williams listed the decision as one of the biggest trade deadline regrets in Minnesota.

Play

Vikings’ 2022 Draft Class is Looking Even Worse

While the new Vikings regime has navigated their “competitive rebuild” of the franchise competently, its first draft class continues to be a bane to the fan base.

Of the Vikings’ four selections in the top 100 picks in the draft, Ed Ingram is the only player to start. First-round pick Lewis Cine was released in the summer and is on the Buffalo Bills practice squad, while cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., also released in the summer, was just cut by the Dallas Cowboys.

Asamoah falling out of favor in Minnesota is another reminder of the follies of the new regime’s first draft class.

Vikings Receive Praise for Cam Robinson Trade

While Vikings fans’ hope for one more big move at the trade deadline was unrealized, Minnesota’s moves made in the weeks leading up to the deadline should not be overlooked.

Fowler found the Vikings’ trade for left tackle Cam Robinson one of the biggest moves in the past month.

“Minnesota’s ready-made offense had a major hole to fill when left tackle Christian Darrisaw — who was well on his way to the Pro Bowl — suffered a season-ending knee injury. This left the Vikings in a precarious spot, since quality left tackles are scarce and coveted,” Fowler wrote. “One of the only teams with three quality tackles was Jacksonville, which had just fallen to 2-6 at the time Minnesota consummated the deal with a fourth-round pick. Robinson is an eight-year starter with pedigree. Now, the Vikings keep their playoff plan intact with capable play on the left side at a reasonable price.”

The Vikings’ trade for Cam Akers coming out of their Week 6 bye also has started to pay dividends. Akers took 6 carries for 46 yards in the team’s Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.