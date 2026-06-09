Vikings DC Brian Flores Gets Blunt on Harrison Smith’s Absence

The Minnesota Vikings aren’t pressuring Harrison Smith to decide whether he wants to play the 2026 NFL season or retire. Nonetheless, the Vikings need to proceed as if Smith won’t be part of the team.

Last season, Smith showed that he can still play at a high level, as he was out on the field for 793 total snaps. The 37-year-old earned a 68.9 overall PFF defensive grade for the 2025 season. He also recorded two interceptions on the season and broke up three passes in coverage.

Furthermore, the Vikings veteran allowed an 81.0 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks. Smith surrendered 21 receptions in coverage and also contributed 42 solo tackles in run support and open-field situations.

On June 9, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores shared his thoughts on not having Smith as mandatory minicamp is underway for Minnesota.

“Harrison, he’s a great player,” Flores told reporters. “As we all know, and I think everyone knows, how special he’s always been to me. Our time here together has been fantastic. So to lose a guy like that, it’s not easy.

“You don’t replace it immediately, but I think the group led by Theo [Jackson], led by Jay Ward, even [TavierreThomas], guys who have been here and know how we want to operate, how we do things. And somebody’s got to step into those roles and into those shoes.”

Brian Flores Challenges Minnesota’s Secondary

Moreover, Flores put a spotlight on the current group, challenging them to fill Smith’s shoes should the veteran not return to the team for another season.

“That’s the National Football League,” Flores added. “Whether it’s injuries, whether it’s guys moving on, every year is a little bit different, every team’s a little bit different.

“This 2026 group is going to be very different than 2025 and 2024 and 2023 and every other year before that. And so, that’s just our league. You always miss guys, and you always love to have them back.

“I’ve told him that many times already. But at the same time, we got a good group. They’re really working hard and doing a lot of really good things. Collectively filling those shoes, I would say, and so excited for that group, and they’re doing really well.”

Vikings Need to Prepare as If Harrison Smith Isn’t Returning

Recently, former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber stated that the team needs to operate as though they won’t have the player this season. Furthermore, with how Flores responded, it appears Minnesota is doing just that.

“I mean, it’s nothing personal; I don’t think the team needs to be held hostage over [Smith’s] status,” Leber said during a May 4 appearance on KFAN. “They have to proceed as if he’s not going to be there, and then it’s just an extra bonus if he does show up, whenever that may be… Selfishly, he would want to come back right before the start of Week 1.

“If he’s thinking about his checkbook and his pocketbook, then he would say, ‘Yeah, I want to come back Week 1, be on the opening-day roster, veteran salary fully guaranteed.’ Now, the team might look at it and say, ‘We’ll bring you back Week 2. That way, we don’t have to guarantee your contract.'”